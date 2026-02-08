John Mills Is Back As Big, Confident And Funny As Ever

John Mills sat at a table for a recent news conference, directly behind a placard with his name on it, which was a newly introduced and maybe unnecessary touch for a University of Washington media gathering.

After all, does anyone not know who the 6-foot-6, 340-pound, mullet-wearing and wise-cracking Mills is by now?

Another session with the big sophomore offensive lineman from San Francisco only showed that he is a year older, his hair a little longer and, if possible, more confident.

His comedic timing couldn't have been any better either.

As a standout freshman, Mills started nine games at offensive tackle and two more at offensive guard, missing two outings only because of a high ankle sprain injury.

Asked if he saw himself competing for the open left tackle spot or staying at guard, he said, "Yeah, just wherever coach Fisch needs me at."

Asked if he felt comfortable playing tackle, Mills deadpanned, "Yeah, wherever coach Fisch needs me at."

John Mills is a fearsome player at 6-foot-6 and 342 pounds who can run. | Dave Sizer photo

Twelve months ago, he arrived as a freshman for winter workouts weighing more than 360 pounds before shedding body mass down to 340, which he still maintains.

"I'm still trying to get slimmed down a little bit and just get more of a pro-looking offensive-line build," he said.

Mills, one of four offensive-line starters returning, said the obvious goal for his group is to win the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the nation's top offensive line and which the UW received in 2023 on its way to the CFP national championship game.

He's also been introduced to 5-star freshman offensive tackle Kodi Greene, which is a lot like looking in the mirror.

Green is expected to be an immediate starter for the Huskies, just like Mills was last fall. Mills has taken on a leadership role now that he's a year older in Montlake, sharing it with the new guy..

John Mills should be ready for a big 2026 season. | Dave Sizer photo

"We were in the same position almost and he's a stud," Mills said. "We got a workout in earlier. I think just being around him and helping him with the playbook and being on the practice field and in workouts and always being around him, and just let him know. He's in a great position and I love the way he works."

It's safe to say Fisch probably needs Mills in that mentorship role. And, of course, it's whatever the coach wants for him.

