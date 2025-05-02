Johntay Cook, Exiled from UW, Gets Yet Another Chance
Texas parted ways with wide receiver Johntay Cook, as did the University of Washington football team.
However, Syracuse apparently will ignore those telltale warning signs -- plus a pair of February arrests for the mercurial player -- and grant this guy one more opportunity to see what he can do for a Power 4 team, with On3 reporting that Cook has committed to the Orange.
A one-time 5-star recruit from DeSoto, Texas, the 6-foot,186-pound pass-catcher was dismissed by the UW this winter for reportedly breaking team rules shortly after he arrived in Montlake, though none of his missteps were publicly spelled out.
Missing workouts, getting entangled with new teammates, just being insolent, were rumored to be issues that came up.
When Husky coach Jedd Fisch was asked what happened with Cook, he didn't want to go there.
"He's no longer on our team," Fisch said curtly, offering nothing else.
Cook spent not quite two seasons with Steve Sarkisian's Texas team and, considering all of the hype surrounding him with so little football production, he was deemed a bust.
He caught just 16 passes for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns in 20 outings. with the Longhorns.
Cook left the Longhorns with everyone involved describing his exit as a "mutual decision." He didn't last more than a few weeks at the UW.
After losing two of their top three receivers to graduation, the Huskies were hoping Cook could use a fresh start and give their wideout position group a boost.
Syracuse comes off a 10-3 season, capped by a 52-35 victory over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.
Should Cook make it work with the Orange, he'll become teammates with former Husky running back Will Nixon, now a senior, and answer to Nixon's father, Jeff, who is the Syracuse offensive coordinator and running-backs coach.
