Jonah Coleman Hints That He's Coming Back to UW for 2025
If the 31-second video clip is to be interpreted correctly, Jonah Coleman revealed while most people was eating their Thanksgiving dinner that he will return to the University of Washington football team for a second and his senior season in 2025.
Chew on that.
The running back, enjoying a 1,008-yard rushing season entering Saturday's game against Oregon in Eugene, posted footage of him driving up to Husky Stadium, parking and displaying a license plate that said, "I'm back."
Asked a month ago if planned to spend his senior season with the Huskies before he faced Penn State, Coleman dodged the question by saying he was focused only on a game the UW would lose 35-6.
However, Husky coach Jedd Fisch since has said there was a "high 90 percent" chance his leading rusher would play one more season for him.
It appears Coleman, who played his first two seasons for Fisch at Arizona, has been considering his options all along.
Montlake has been good to the 5-foot-9, 229-pound Coleman, who has rushed five times for 100 yards or more in games and scored 9 touchdowns, both team-leading totals. He has a long run of 64 yards against Eastern Michigan.
He rushed for 104 yards each time against Eastern Michigan, Indiana and USC, 127 yards against Weber State and 148 yards against Rutgers. He just missed another century mark finish with 95 yards against UCLA.
Coleman started the first 10 games this season before giving way to departing senior Cam Davis, who received a symbolic game-opening assignment against UCLA.
A Stockton, California, native, the hard-running Coleman is expected to draw a lot of NFL interest after he gets another college season under his belt.
