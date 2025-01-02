Jordan Shaw Enters Transfer Portal After Starting Sun Bowl
A year ago, Jordan Shaw was an Indiana transfer who signed on with Jedd Fisch's football staff at Arizona, then resolutely followed those coaches to the University of Washington when they made a job change and became a nine-game starter at nickelback for them.
On Wednesday night, Show posted on social media that he was entering the transfer portal, barely 24 hours after appearing in the Sun Bowl against Louisville, in a game the UW lost 35-34.
Such is the way of today's unrestrained college football world, where relationships have only so much shelf life.
Shaw is a 6-foot-1, 173-pound redshirt freshman from Los Angeles who appeared in every game for the Huskies, not starting only when they went with an extra linebacker or defensive lineman.
For such a young player, he proved to be a fairly promising defender, coming up with 37 tackles, 6 pass break-ups and a fumble recovery. His best game was against Eastern Michigan, where he finished with 5 tackles and a pair of PBUs.
From the UW defense, which did not have its best day in the Sun Bowl, he is the eighth player to leave the starting lineup, following seven seniors out the door.
Whether he had stayed or not, big changes are to be expected for a Husky stop unit that is presumed to be losing defensive coordinator Steve Belichick to North Carolina, to join his father's coaching staff.
The Huskies already have lost one defensive player to the Tar Heels in freshman linebacker sensation Khmori House, who left the team well before the Sun Bowl was played. It's unclear if Shaw might join House and Belichick, if all of that unfolds as projected.
Shaw previously played a season for Indiana, pre-Curt Cignetti, appearing in four games and starting two for a 3-9 team.
The Huskies have had 22 players enter the transfer portal so far, with nine finding new schools.
