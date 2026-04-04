Jordan Washington Injured, Transported From Field By Aid Car

A glorious Saturday for the University of Washington's third spring football practice, held in the sunshine with a significant number of people watching, ended on a down note with running back Jordan Washington getting injured and taken away in an emergency vehicle.

Washington, a 5-foot-10, 181-pound sophomore from Long Beach California, was hurt near the end of the two and a half hour workout in Husky Stadium.

Considered the UW's No. 1 running back, he tried to get in front of cornerback Manny Karnley, who was running up the sideline with an interception return and gave him a healthy stiff arm, and he went down hard.

Practice lasted just three more plays before it was called with the shrill of two horns and coach Jedd Fisch gathered his players around him at midfield, where everyone bowed their heads and said a prayer for the fallen running back.

Meantime, Jordan Washington was surrounded by six members of the medical and training staff who attended to him while waiting for the aid car to arrive. Concerned teammates and coaches came over to show him support until vehicle drove onto the field and took him away.

Much love to you I appreciate you ! I’m all good — Jordan Washington (@thatoneboy24) April 4, 2026

A UW spokesman said the young running back had full use of his extremities and was driven to the nearby hospital for precautionary reasons.

Hours later, Washington gave a personal update on his condition, posting on social media, "I'm all good."

Husky running backs, from left, Ansu Sanoe, D'Aryhian Clemons, Julian McMahan and Quaid Carr, go through a drill. | Dan Raley

Until that moment, the Huskies had enjoyed a fairly upbeat and productive afternoon with high school coaches lining the sidelines before attending the UW football program's annual convention and the players pulling on pads for the first time.

Senior linebacker Jacob Manu showed off his impressive coverage range by dropping freshman Brian Bonner Jr. for a 5-yard loss on a screen pass.

Two plays before his injury, Jordan Washington took a handoff and was smothered by junior defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, who burst through unblocked and in a hurry to drop him for a 5-yard loss.

Karnley, the Virginia transfer, ran deep with junior wide receiver Rashid Williams to intercept the ball at the 12-yard line, brought it back up the right sideline and didn't stop running until going the distance and to the end zone.

While the play seemed over once Demond Williams Jr.'s pass was picked off, Washington, the Huskies' fastest player and considered the leading candidate to replace the departed and NFL-bound Jonah Coleman, was one of the few who gave chase.

The Huskies don't practice again until Tuesday with the running-back ranks fairly thin, even before Washington was injured.

Oregon transfer Jayden Limar and Troy transfer Trey Cooley are recovering from ankle and knee surgeries, espectively, and out for the spring.

If Jordan Washington needs to sit out and recover, redshirt freshman Quaid Carr would move to the front of the line at running back, followed by freshman Brian Bonner Jr., redshirt freshman Julian McMahan and freshman Ansu Sanoe, plus a converted cornerback in redshirt freshman D'Aryhian Clemons.

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