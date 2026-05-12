UW Roster Review: Huskies Gather No Moss

Near the end of spring football practice, University of Washington coach Jedd Fisch made the revelation that he had a handful of players with whom he hadn't seen play yet in person, hence he didn't know what they could do and couldn't evaluate them.

Christian Moss would fit into that category.

Over a month of practices, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver from the Atlanta suburbs and a transfer from Kennesaw State caught exactly one pass in 11-on-11 competition.

Near the end of the first practice, Moss hauled in a 10-yard pass from redshirt freshman Kini McMillan.

That was it.

Christian Moss dealt with injuries during spring football. | Dave Sizer photo

While he came out and and stretched and took part in some receiver drills, Moss was rarely seen again the rest of the spring when the workouts got down to serious reps.

These rolling Huskies gathered no Moss.

"It was disappointing we couldn't do more of an evaluation there," Fisch said following the Spring Game while referring to a handful of receivers, including Moss.

Christian Moss pulls in a football early in UW spring practice. | Dave Sizer phot

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Moss can only hope he avoids the season that Omari Evans went through in 2025 for the UW. The Penn State transfer was injured much of the time, started just four games, finished with 17 catches and went undrafted before signing as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moss' injury was described early on as a soft-tissue problem, which Fisch later revealed to be a pulled hamstring muscle.

Seeking a tall receiver, the Huskies brought this guy in after he had made previous stops at Virginia Tech and Kennesaw State.

"You watch college football, and you watch the national championship, and every one of their receivers was over 6-2," receivers coach Kevin Cummings said of the Indiana-Miami finale.

Besides the length, the UW aggressively is seeking a third starting receiver to go with junior Rashid Williams ands sophomore Dezmen Roebuck, who were game-opening players in 2025. Many candidates, including Moss, remain in the running.

"I would say with this training camp coming up, is it [Chris] Lawson, right?"" Fisch said, referencing August practice leading into the season. "Is it [Jordan] Clay? Is it Moss. Mason [James] is competing his tail off. Is it BP [Bodpegn Miller]? I don't know."

What he's done: Moss caught 45 passes for 689 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2025, showing off his ability to go deep with a 70-yard scoring catch against FIU. He's also been injured long term before, sitting out the entire 2023 season at Virginia Tech with dislocated and fractured fingers.

Starter or no: He opened all 14 games last season for a Kennesaw State team that went 10-4 and ended up in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, and 18 of 23 outings over two years. He was considered such an intriguing transfer portal prospect that Kansas, Ohio State and Stanford reportedly also showed interest in him.