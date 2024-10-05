Just 19 Huskies Remain Who Faced Michigan in CFP Title Game
Hey 19.
That's all left from the University of Washington's list of game-day players used in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Michigan, which is maybe not such a bad thing considering what happened 10 months ago at NRG Stadium in Houston.
With the Wolverines coming to Husky Stadium for a rematch on Saturday, a lot has changed for both teams since they met in Texas with everything on the line and Michigan won 34-13.
Both coaching staffs changed over -- with the Huskies' Kalen DeBoer heading to Alabama and the Wolverines' Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL and Los Angeles Chargers -- followed by respective roster churns. Altogether, just 52 guys who stepped onto the field in Texas with the title at stake will come to Montlake this weekend.
Yet 10 months later, the Huskies are barely recognizable to anyone with just two game-day starters returning (though one now is a reserve), plus two kickers, 10 reserve players and 5 special-team players.
HUSKIES BACK FROM CFP TITLE GAME
(Game Performance)
Alphonzo Tuputala, starting LB
5 tackles
Elijah Jackson, starting CB
5 tackles
Giles Jackson, reserve WR, spec. teams
1 punt for 0 yards
Tristan Dunn, special teams
no stats
Denzel Boston, reserve WR
no stats
Kamren Fabiculanan, reserve safety
2 tackles
Daniyel Ngata, special teams
1 kickoff for 17 yards
Leroy Bryant, special teams
no stats
Makell Esteen, reserve safety
no stats
Carson Bruener, reserve LB
6 tackles, 1 TFL
Maurice Heims, special teams
1 tackle
Jacob Lane, reserve ER
no stats
Voi Tunuufi, reserve ER
1 tackle
Drew Fowler, special teams
1 tackle
Jacob Bandes, reserve DT
1 tackle
Quentin Moore, reserve TE
no stats
Thaddeus Dixon, reserve CB
2 tackles
Grady Gross, place-kicker
25, 45-yard FGs, 1 extra point
Jack McCallister, punter
5 punts, 47.8 average
For the Wolverines, they might remember Husky starting linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, but who are the rest of these guys?
However, it should be noted that from these 19 title-game returnees, Jedd Fisch's coaching staff has used 12 of them in starting roles so far this season, if you count the kickers.
They represent a core of Huskies who hung with the program after DeBoer left to coach in the SEC and was replaced by Fisch, with each of these guys trying to maintain the level of excellence that was reached previously in advancing to college football's championship game.
Actually the Huskies are down to 18 from the title game who are available for today's Michigan match-up, with senior tight end Quentin Moore likely ruled out once more after getting injured while catching a pass in the opener against Weber State. And make it 17 if redshirt freshman cornerback Leroy Bryant, who was injured in fall camp, is in uniform like he was at Rutgers but doesn't make his season debut against the Wolverines.
The list of those who shared in Husky excellence, of playing with everything on the line, continues to dwindle.
