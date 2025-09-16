Kickoff Set for UW-Ohio State Game -- It's At a Reasonable Hour
Kickoff for the University of Washington-Ohio State football game -- in what stands to be the marquee match-up of the year for Jedd Fisch's guys -- has been scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on September 27 at Husky Stadium.
CBS will televise the Big Ten conference game between the unranked Huskies (2-0) and the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes (3-0), who are the defending national champions. It's big.
UW loyalists will be happy to know this high-profile football game has a traditional starting time after the first two outings in Montlake, non-conference meetings with Colorado State and UC Davis, were relegated to 8 p.m. time slots to appease the Big Ten Network.
Fans forever have groused about those late Husky games that tend to keep them from getting home until well after midnight.
Ohio State last played in Seattle in 2007 when the Midwest powerhouse program manhandled a Tyrone Willingham team 33-14 with a sellout crowd of 74,927 crowding into Husky Stadium.
The Buckeyes lead the series 9-3 that dates back to 1957 when they beat a Jim Owens-coached team 35-7 in his first year at the helm.
Ohio State is 4-2 at Husky Stadium, losing 40-7 in 1986 to an over-energized Don James team that came ready to play from the outset and 25-16 in 1994 to a UW entry coached by Jim Lambright.
These schools last met in the 2018 Rose Bowl when Ohio State jumped out to a big lead and won 28-23 over a Husky team quarterbacked by Jake Browning.
Ironically, Browning now plays in the NFL in Ohio for the Cincinnati Bengals, installed as the starting quarterback after Joe Burrows tore toe ligaments and was lost for three months.
This past Sunday, Browning took over at quarterback and led the Bengals to a 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cincinnati, scoring the game-winner on a 1-yard sneak with 18 seconds left to play. He also threw a pair of touchdown passes.
Browning was a recent visitor to Husky Stadium, brought back to sound the siren for the season opener against Colorado State on August 30.
