Huskies Remain in Hot Pursuit of SoCal Quarterback

With the recruiting pace picking up again, Caden Jones was surrounded by University of Washington football coaches.

The quarterback had the head man, Jedd Fisch, on one side of him, John Richardson, the cornerbacks coach, on the other, as the Huskies resumed their aggressive pursuit of the 6-foot-3, 185-pound player.

This rendevous took place at Crean Lutheran High School in the Los Angeles area.

Jones and the UW staff have met so many times in the past three years, there probably wasn't anything new Fisch and his guys could pass along to this 4-star signal-caller from the Class of 2027. It was just another show of undying recruiting love.

The Huskies haven't chased after a quarterback this hard since Jake Browning was plucked out of Northern California by Chris Petersen's coaching staff, brought to Montlake in 2015 and handed the starting job as a freshman.

With Jones, the current staff currently wants him to be the future focus of their passing attack.

The UW wants this versatile two-sport athlete to have his wish and play college basketball should he end up in Seattle, too, anything to bring him north. Yes, Danny Sprinkle has offered him.

Caden Jones is shown on an LSU visit. | LSU

Fisch's staffers have narrowed their sights on Jones and Lincoln of Tacoma's Sione Kaho, hoping to land one of them as their quarterback for 2027.

Jones appears to be agreeable to this, regularly coming in and out of Seattle since on visits after Fisch took over 24 months ago. Kaho seems to be shopping himself around.

Jones' passing numbers certainly are appealing.

This past season, he completed 234 of 326 attempts for 2,844 yards and 30 touchdowns.

He appeared in just six full games and did all of this.

He led his Crean Lutheran team to a 10-0 record before the Saints lost 34-17 to Leuzinger in the playoffs.

Jones threw a 90-yard touchdown pass in that losing effort.

He threw his first and only interception of the season in those 326 passing attempts that day.

Jones holds 43 scholarship offers and in recent days he entertained coaches from the UW, Oregon, California and Arizona.

On Saturday night, he was dropping 3-pointers for Crean with his perfect shooting form.

He's like Disneyland or Hollywood Boulevard. You simply can't go through Los Angeles without stopping by to check him out, to pay homage.

