Kid Stuff: Huskies Have Used A Dozen True Freshmen So Far
The12th man takes on different football meanings from one end of Seattle to another.
For the NFL's Seahawks, it's all about the fans.
For this equal opportunity University of Washington football team, 12 is the magical number of true freshmen who have launched their careers on game day so far for the Huskies.
That's a lot of ready-to-go talent, a recruiting class that isn't going to wait to pay dividends.
Six first-year UW players made their college debuts in the season opener in a 38-21 win over Colorado State, with freshmen offensive guard John Mills and wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright penciled in as starters.
They were joined on the field by fellow first-year Huskies in wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck, safety Rylon Dillard-Allen, cornerback Dylan Robinson and edge rusher Devin Hyde.
Afterward, UW coach Jedd Fisch maintained that none of them will redshirt this season, that none of their appearances was meant to just get their feet wet. They're solid contributors, good for any stretch of the game.
This past Saturday night against UC Davis, six more freshmen got their careers off the ground with cameo appearances in the Huskies' 70-10 victory.
The latest roll call: offensive guard Champ Taulealea, wide receiver Chris Lawson, cornerbacks D'Aryhian Clemons and Ramonz Adams Jr., and tight ends Austin Simmons and Baron Naone.
Not only that, Roebuck came up with a dazzling, spinning 47-yard touchdown catch and run on a shovel pass against the Big Sky opponent, further demonstrating nothing is too big for these young guys to handle.
The week before, Hyde came up with his first sack and Mills was singled out as the nation's top performing freshman offensive lineman with an 80.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.
That leaves 15 other UW true freshmen still awaiting the college christening moments.
Of that group, linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, considered the Huskies' prize player for this blue-chip 2025 recruiting class, put on a game uniform for the UC Davis game just to do it while he's still in recovery from offseason knee surgery.
Add to the waiting list wide receiver Marcus Harris, who possibly would be able to play right away, too, but he's in injury recovery.
UW freshmen are hitting milestone moments right and left, and they won't be slowing down any time soon.
When the Huskies come off a bye week and travel to Pullman to face Washington State in the Apple Cup, Roebuck could become the third UW freshman to enter the starting lineup.
The Huskies likely will be without sophomore wide receiver Rashid Williams, who suffered a serious injury on the game's first play against UC Davis and could be out for a significant amount of time.
Roebuck, who has 6 catches for 104 yards and that touchdown in two games so far, won't need any prodding to dive right in and take on added responsibility.
He and the others expect to do this.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: