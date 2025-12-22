Raw Hyde Proved To Be Unflappable Freshman For Huskies

Seven practices into fall camp leading up this past University of Washington football season, veteran Husky offensive linemen made sure to initiate then-freshman edge rusher Devin Hyde. It was an unsettling rite of passage.

They roughed him up so bad, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound newcomer from Menlo Park, California, was left lying on his back in Dempsey Indoor for several minutes, unable to get up.

While the offensive linemen jostled each other and chirped loudly over their conquest, an angry Jedd Fisch came over and ordered everyone to disperse while trainers attended to the downed Hyde. The UW coach was not happy at all.

The good news is the young player got up and walked off the field on his own power. Not only that, he later peroidcially meted out his own punishment to opponents throughout the season whether coming off the edge or playing special teams.

Hyde hit Boise State returner Malik Sherrod like a missile on a fourth-quarter kickoff in the recent LA Bowl, dropping him on the Broncos 21 in the UW's 38-10 win at SoFi Stadium.

The play so excited special-teams coach Chris Petrilli and Hyde, they knocked heads on the sideline and Petrill was left with blood running down his forehead.

If you’re juiceless you’re useless!! Appreciate the savage mentality our DUDES developed this season. Miles to go, lots to improve on as always, but always grateful! I love coming to work with these young men and this staff! Love-Joy-Gratitude!#PurpleReign #ridewithcoachP pic.twitter.com/XPoddxOzOO — Coach Chris Petrilli (@CoachPetrilli) December 15, 2025

While freshmen were sent into UW games nonstop throughout the season, wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck, safety Rylon Dillard-Allen and Hyde were the only first-year players who appeared in all 13 games.

Hyde, in fact, came up with the Huskies' first sack of the season when he chased down Colorado State quarterback Bratden Fowler-Nicolosi and with a dive shoved him out of bounds for a 7-yard loss near the end of the UW's 38-21 victory.

He had 3 tackles in a 48-14 win over UCLA, catching up to Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava by getting a fist full of jersey and nearly ripping the thing off the other guy's back (see accompanying photo).

""We had a couple of knick knack injuries that have sort of forced him into take reps and he's taken advantage of the reps that he's been given," defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said of Hyde. "He plays with a relentless motor, high physicality and is starting to understand what he can and can't do within a call and he's gets better every day. That's what has (put) him into the rotation."

Based on his uninterrupted performance, Hyde likely will be given every opportunity in the coming spring football to earn the starting edge rusher job opposite senior-to-be Jacob Lane, who returns as a 13-game starter.

He'll presumably have to compete against junior Russell Davis II, the one-time Arizona transfer who missed the season with a knee injury, and junior Hayden Moore, a one-time Michigan transfer who was a season-long special-teamer, often lining up next to Hyde.

Walters said his precocious freshman edge rusher, who was a noted Bay Area rugby player before arriving in Montlake, knew no bounds when he arrived at the UW.

"We just always evaluate what best 11 will give us the most opportunity to give us success," the coach said. "That's what I love about football is it's non-discriminatory. it doesn't matter how old you are, or where you're from, or what your social-economic background is or what you believe in spirituality-wise. All that matters is what happens between the white lines."

And that includes a durable freshman who survived what amounts to a frat-house hazing on the football field.

