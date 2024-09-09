Kirkland Earns Roster Spot, But Misses NFL Opener with Injury
To those in his newly adopted Ohio city, he is the new Jaxson Kirkland, the surprise of the Cincinnati Bengals training camp, an undrafted player who in inspiring fashion earned a franchise promotion from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
However, the old Kirkland reappeared this past weekend, with a wrist issue putting him on injured reserve and sidelining the 6-foot-7, 328-pound offensive lineman from the Bengals' opener against the New England Patriots, a game Cincinnati lost 16-10 at home.
The well-decorated University of Washington offensive lineman has had to check his ego at the door repeatedly after being named a three-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection, but getting injured and not hearing his name called out over 259 picks in the 2023 NFL draft.
Kirkland's ankle injury and ensuing surgery forced him to sit out 2022 spring football practice and fall camp and begin the Husky season two games late was the big reason he fell off the draft boards.
The Bengals rescued him from his nomadic free agency by signing him last year and developing him off to the side. Now they're set to reap the benefits whenever he's cleared to play again.
By manning four different positions in the preseason without hesitation -- everything except center --Kirkland made himself more valuable to Cincinnati, which let go of its 2021 second-round pick in Jackson Carman, a 6-foot-5, 322-pound offensive tackle from Clemson and an Ohio native, to keep the former Husky..
“The nice thing about it is there’s no time to think about it or freak out about it," Kirkland told Bengals.com of an instantaneous positions switches. "It’s just, ‘Let’s rock.’ ”
For the opening preseason game against the Chicago Bears, Bengals offensive-line coach Frank Pollack pulled Kirkland from the guard ranks, started him and he graded out as Cincinnati's top blocker, according to Pro Football Focus.
For the team's third and final exhibition outing against the Indianapolis Colts, Pollack shifted Kirkland to right tackle, where it was a bit of adjustment for the former Husky in coming out of a stance because he's left-handed. He made it work.
"I don't mind moving around, I pride myself on it," Kirkland said. "I'm a team player. Wherever they think I can help the team. That's what I told (Pollack)."
Noting Kirkland's camp versatility, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com wrote the following: "Kirkland not only threw around his physicality and mean streak at both guard spots, but he moved out to both tackles at a moment's notice in the last two games and held up well both times."
The Bengals gave Kirkland little notice before starting him at left tackle and giving him playing time at right tackle in different preseason games and obviously liked his response. When healthy, he's the team's third or fourth tackle, with the potential for more.
"What saved me (at left tackle) and what got me through is I played it in college," Kirkland said. "I feel at home at that position."
He'll feel far more at home once he's back on the Bengals' active roster.
