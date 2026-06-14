Ksani Jiles Introduced Himself Early In Spring Ball

While Kodi Greene and Derek Colman-Brusa were installed as immediate University of Washington starters as freshmen in spring ball, most of their fellow first-year players initially had to blend in before moving up the depth chart.

However, Ksani Jiles wasn't willing to wait to make something happen.

With the 6 o'clock hour fast approaching for the Huskies in their first spring football practice in April, Jiles drew attention to himself by coming up with an alert interception.

Everyone who was still watching at the East practice field expressed their approval. It would be the biggest moment of that opening workout that was mostly about drills and fundamentals.

The 6-foot, 193-pound freshman defensive back from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and originally from Inglewood, California, came off the ground holding the football high and spring ball was underway in a playmaking fashion.

Ksani JIles crouches down on defense. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Of the four freshmen cornerbacks signed for the Huskies' Class of 2026, Californians Jeron Jones and Rahsjon Duncan were the highest rated as 4-star players, Elijah Durr was Washington's Player of the Year while Jiles came well regarded from the IMG football powerhouse.

Jones was injured for a big chunk for spring ball while Duncan remained home in Oakland to finish up high school, though the latter came up to watch the Spring Game.

That left Jiles and Durr to play together much of April as defensive backs for the Huskies' No. 2 defense, with Jiles sometimes sliding in the nickelback spot.

Ksani Jiles catches the ball during spring practice. | Dave Sizer photo

Jiles' spring football education, good and bad, went something like this.

In practice 6, he supplied tight coverage but got beat for a 19-yard touchdown pass to Justice Williams in the back of the end zone.

In the 10th practice, Jiles, two inches shorter and nearly 50 pounds lighter, fearlessly took 6-foot-2, 241-pound freshman running back Ansu Sanoe off his feet with an open-field shoulder tackle.

That same day, he had a Derek Zammit pass go off his hands and into those of walk-on wide receiver Asa Thompson for a 15-yard gain.

For practice No. 11, Jiles made a nice break to knock down an Elijah Brown pass intended for freshman Mason James.

So from an interception to a PBU, he had a decent intro to Husky football.

Ksani Jiles motions for his fellow DBs to get set. | Dave Sizer photo

What he's done: Jiles came very highly regarded to the UW, after picking the Huskies over Miami, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC. While from California, he played four seasons at IMG Academy, no small feat.

Starter or not: Like the rest of his fellow freshmen DBs, Jiles will have to wait for a meaningful promotion, considering that current starters in sophomore Dylan Robinson and junior Manny Karnley have plenty of eligibility remaining. However, Robinson became a five-game freshman starter in 2025 because of injuries suffered by the NFL-bound Tacario Davis. Jiles and the other always have to be ready.