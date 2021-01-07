Class of 2021: Kuao Peihopa Knows His Husky History — Can He Make Some?

Future Washington defender from Hawaii hopes to create his own memorable moments.

Incoming University of Washington defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa from Honolulu knows his Husky football history. He's viewed replays long into the night.

He can recite it as if he was there.

"I love watching old Husky games, especially that Stanford game from 2016," he said.

In that game, he saw fellow Hawaiian Psalm Wooching, an edge rusher, sack Cardinal quarterback Ryan Burns on the first possession of the night.

"The crowd went nuts," he said.

He can tell you how the UW defense sacked Burns eight times, twice more by Wooching.

Then there was the 2019 Apple Cup.

Peihopa experienced that one first-hand, sitting in the electric atmosphere of Husky Stadium the UW eased past Washington State 31-13 the day after Thanksgiving.

"It was super loud," he recalled. "Crazy."

Peihopa describes himself in one word, both for building a personal library of Husky highlights and for understanding the nuances of his play.

"I'm meticulous," he said.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder incoming freshman also is detailed, especially in giving himself enough time to learn his college position. He'll be arriving in Seattle soon.

"My plan, since my recruiting began, was to enroll in college in time for the winter quarter," he said.

Peihopa wanted to fine-tune his technique before he stepped onto the UW campus, but it was not meant to be because of the pandemic and how it affected his final year of high school football.

"Our season was moved to January 2021, so I moved forward with my early enrollment plan," he said. "Early in the winter, I'll take some general classes online from here in Hawaii. Sometime later in January, I'll move to Seattle."

Recently, Hawaii canceled its high school football season rather than move it.

It didn't matter that Peihopa didn't have any senior football film to offer. The Huskies never wavered in their scholarship commitment to the run-stuffer.

"I trusted them the whole time," he said. "They're very loyal."

The Huskies went with what Peihopa's junior-year film showed — production that has made him an SI All-American candidate.

"Peihopa boasts the size, strength and exceptional movement ability to thrive at guard or defensive tackle. Burst and quickness stick out most, ensuring he'll begin his career at Washington on defense. Likely early contributor and multi-year starter, with clear NFL potential." — John Garcia, SIAA director of recruiting

Peihopa already can imagine his first trip down the famed stadium tunnel out into a raucous Husky Stadium.

"I'm ready," he said.

Ready to make some Husky history.