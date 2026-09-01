Landen Hatchett Only Husky Ruled Out of Opener
Everyone on the University of Washington football team will be available to play in Sunday's season opener against Washington State with the exception of one notable figure -- usual starting center Landen Hatchett.
Which seems the exact opposite of how it should be for the fourth-year offensive lineman from Ferndale, Washington, because with these Huskies he's usually in the middle of everything that takes place.
This Hatchett, the younger of two brothers, is a team captain for the second consecutive year. He's been a starter at both offensive guard spots and at center over the previous two seasons. Even while injured, he's often one of the first Huskies to come out for practice.
This winter, he even led a handful of Huskies on a work-study trip abroad to Italy to soak up some European culture.
Yet on Sunday at Husky Stadium, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound veteran will have to watch the Apple Cup from the sideline.
For 11 months, Hatchett has been dealing with a broken wrist that will need the maximum time to heal to the point he can play again. He's getting closer.
"I don't know about next week," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "I'm not sure. But I do expect him to play in September."
What that means is Hatchett will be back for either the Utah State game on Sept. 12, Eastern Washington on Sept. 19 or Minnesota on Sept. 26, all held at home.
He broke his right wrist last season in a 42-25 victory over Illinois at Husky Stadium and didn't realize it until his wounded hinge was flopping afterward while he sang the UW fight song and tried to hold up his helmet.
Hatchett attempted to play the following week at Wisconsin by wearing a club on his injured wrist and snapping with his left, but he wasn't effective and pulled himself from the game.
Since then, he underwent surgery, sat out the final three games, missed spring ball except for conditioning and has been limited throughout the fall.
Always highly regarded, this Hatchett could use better luck with his health in order to fulfill the ample promise projected for him and his football career.
He blew out a knee as a freshman in preparation for the CFP semifinals and the Sugar Bowl against Texas.
Hatchett made it back to open the 2024 campaign, but he wasn't ready to start until midseason.
He seemed to build a lot of momentum with his Husky career until that wrist of his gave way.
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Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.