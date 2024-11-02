Left Tackle Remains the Huskies' Greatest Position of Transition
With one brief exception, left tackle was not open for discussion during the previous two seasons as to who would be the starter for the University of Washington.
The job firmly belonged to Troy Fauntanu -- a future NFL first-round draft pick -- for 27 of 28 games.
He vacated the spot only for the 2022 UW-Stanford contest when Jaxson Kirkland, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, returned from an injury to claim his old position, only to move to offensive guard the following week to accommodate the fast-rising Fautanu.
Left tackle was cut and dried, one man's playing domain, a position of absolute strength for the Huskies.
Eight games into the current season, with USC visiting Husky Stadium on Saturday, left tackle now comes with multiple operators and a set of training wheels. No spot among the Huskies' frontline 22 is any less certain as to who it belongs to or has more manpower trying to fill this position than this one -- 6-foot-8, 325-pound redshirt freshman Soane Faasolo, 6-foot-6, 295-pound junior Max McCree and 6-foot-5, 330-pound redshirt freshman Kahlee Tafai each have been given ample opportunity to claim it.
"We're playing a lot of guys on the offensive line that haven't had snaps in the past," UW coach Jedd Fisch said.
Faasolo, who didn't play at all last season for Kalen DeBoer's staff while he put on weight on his extended frame, started the first three games this fall and the most recent outing against Indiana for Fisch's coaches while dealing with inexperience and nagging injuries. Typically, someone such as him, while growing into his big body, wouldn't become a starter until his third season in the program or later.
Next up has been McCree, who didn't play for anyone in 2023 while dealing with family matters and appeared in just two games for Maryland the season before. He sat out the Husky opener while the NCAA sorted through his whereabouts, started four games once Faasolo got banged up and dislocated his wrist on the first offensive series at Iowa and was lost thereafter. He missed the Indiana game and is likely out against USC.
Tafai, same as Faasolo, didn't play in any games in 2023 for DeBoer's staff as he likewise was in physical development. He missed close to half of spring football with assorted ailments. He's appeared in four games this season, pulling 29 game snaps at Indiana last weekend in his most comprehensive playing stint yet. He very well could be the starter against the Trojans on Saturday, but likely will see plenty of game time no matter what.
"We'll continue to let Kahlee and Soane compete and see what that looks like," Fisch said earlier in the week. "When we get closer, we'll probably rotate them through. I won't say any of our offensive linemen are at 100 percent healthy and can do the whole game. ... The best way to protect our guys is to do the best we can to keep them fresh."
Against USC, the Huskies likely will need all the left tackles they can find.
