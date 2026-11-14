Limar Gives Huskies Something Different

For the players' weekly media briefing on Tuesday, Jayden Limar walked into the team room, carefully slid between a couple of chairs at a front table and sat down, which was a far cry from his Husky Stadium entrance four days earlier.

Against Penn State, the running back took his first carry and bounced off two tacklers and carried two others several yards upfield before he was brought down on a 15-yard run.

He was the proverbial bull in a University of Washington china shop, crashing into people and giving his team something it has lacked for much of the season so far.

For Limar, he made his first Huskies start against Penn State and received just his second concentrated game carries because he dislocated an elbow in the season opener and was lost for six games.

"Just getting back in the flow," he said of his weekend outing.

In his absence, the Huskies relied on freshman Brian Bonner Jr. and Troy transfer Trey Cooley, who each prefer more of a finesse approach to running the football.

On something akin to a pitch count because of his injury, Limar finished with nine carries for 66 yards against the Nittany Lions, later breaking a 17-yard in the second quarter.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"I think it's an incredible help to the offense having a veteran leader, somebody who's been around a lot football, and can bring that experience to the huddle," quarterback Demond Williams Jr. said.

With a full head of steam. he should draw another start against Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing.

Jayden Limar leaped twice over tacklers on his way to an 11-yard TD run against Washington State. | Dave Sizer phot

A productive outing has been a long time coming for the Lake Stevens, Washington, product, who intially went to Oregon because, as he told reporters in Eugene, Kalen DeBoer's then staff Husky didn't show a lot of interest in him, even while he was rushing for 4,246 yards and scoring 78 touchdowns.

After sending Jonah Coleman to the Denver Broncos and having several other runners suffer injuries, the UW was only too happy to find Limar in the transfer portal and talk him into coming home.

He has three games remaining on the schedule to make up for lost time, for both this season and the last couple, with a trip to Oregon ending the regular season.

Jayden Limar rushed for 66 yards against Penn State. | Dave Sizer

Meantime, the Huskies will try to keep him healthy and encourage him to run over more tacklers even while he deflects the attention.

"To be fully honest, look at the O-line -- they were making huge holes for me," he said. "So it was kind of hard to miss those."