Limited Husky Stint Didn't Hurt Tacario Davis Any In Draft

Limited to just seven football games this past season because of an injury for the University of Washington football team, Tacario Davis could have been rightly concerned that his NFL stock might taper off some.

However, all he had to do was look at the bigger picture -- one that had him in the frame -- to know that wasn't the case.

"Six-three corners don't grow on trees," Davis said. "Being 6-3 and being able to run, you don't find those."

On Friday, the Cincinnati Bengals took him on by drafting the 75-inch defensive back with the 73rd overall pick in the third round, making him the second Husky to have his name called behind wide receiver Denzel Boston.

While he played just over half a season for Jedd Fisch's UW team, Davis had an impressive enough college football resume that was diverse enough and held up well.

After all, he was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection, second-team All-Big 12 choice and an All-Big Ten honorable-mention pick over the past three seasons, which meant he was able to fit in and play productively wherever he went with Arizona and the Huskies.

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer seems humored by Tacario Davis talking to him. | Dave Sizer photo

While the scouts could examine his game footage and like what they saw, Davis made a big impression at the NFL Scouting Combine in February by running the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds in Indianapolis.

"I'm proving myself," he said.

He entered the draft with 29 starts in 37 games at his two schools and finished with career totals of 95 tackles, 3 interceptions and 25 pass break-ups, with 15 of the latter coming in 2023.

He played his first two college seasons at Arizona for Fisch, stayed one more with Bob Brennan in charge in Tucson and rejoined Fisch at the UW.

"I came here to become a pro," Davis said of Montlake. "Everything I expected turned out to be true. I had a couple injuries here and there, but I couldn't control that."

At the UW, he fully extended himself in the second game of the 2025 season to make an interception against UC Davis, but landed on the ball and suffered a rib injury that would bother him the rest of the way.

"I was hurt, man," he said. "Literally you know what I'm saying, Literally, I was hurt. I wish it could have gone different. I'm good now, ready to go."

Cornerback Tacario Davis dressed for the 2025 Spring Game, but didn't take part while recovering from an injury. | Skylar Lin Visuals

He wasn't able to play in the final three games of the season, including the LA Bowl against Boise State.

Yet four months later, the Bengals will tell you they have seen enough to make him a wanted commodity.

"I just keep being me," Davis said. "I come out here and keep getting better playing football."

Again, guys like him just don't grow on trees.