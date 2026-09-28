Loss Was Sure to Send Demond Critics Into Frenzy -- And It Did

It was inevitable Demond Williams Jr. was going to be on the losing end of a University of Washington football game this season.

And when that happened, it was a sure guarantee that the Husky quarterback was going to be reminded by loud voices what a horrible human being he was for considering leaving Montlake, presumably for LSU.

Well, it happened on Saturday night in Husky Stadium, where Jedd Fisch's team came up a 27-24 loser to Minnesota, which was at least a touchdown underdog, and the Huskies looked totally inept in a game that wasn't really that close.

The torrents of insults directed at Williams from aggrieved fans for his flirtation with abandoning the UW quickly followed online.

Demond Williams Jr. goes down on one of his seven sacks against Minnesota. | Dave Sizer photo

"Demond Williams' horrible play this season is the direct result of him not wanting to be at Washington," someone named Trilly unloaded.

From a guy who calls himself Mookie Alexander came the following diatribe, "It probably was better if Demond Williams had stayed in the transfer portal because I do not enjoy watching him play this year."

And then there were these cutting words from Sean Underwood, "Demond is terrible. He’s terrible. This isn’t good enough."

Well, from a totally unemotional and uninvested standpoint, after watching him play 30 games for the UW and start 19, consider this take on the quarterback with the program at an unexpected crossroad after a month of fall outings -- where the Huskies as a team appear to have regressed.

Williams is an exceptionally swift and talented runner yet an average passer who has never made the best decisions against high-end competition.

Demond Williams Jr. tries to launch a pass as Minnesota's Theorin Randle gets a hand on him. | Dave Sizer photo

That was never more evident than when Williams served up three second-half interceptions last year at Michigan, having the big moment at the Big House negatively affect him.

Some of that can be fixed, with that responsibility falling squarely on Fisch to get that done by reminding his signal-caller to just throw the ball away when he's about to be swallowed by a pass rush.

Yet this season, everything has multiplied in making it difficult for this Husky signal-caller to settle in and succeed.

His offensive line unexpectedly has been ineffective, with the proof coming in 7 sacks served up by Minnesota.

Demond Williams Jr. feels some backside pressure from Minnesota. | Dave Sizer photo

He's also on his fourth running back since spring ball began and has shuffled through wide receivers like Gatorade bottles.

It's up to Fisch, as the self-appointed UW offensive coordinator, to demand more conservative play from Williams.

To fix that offensive line. To find some running backs and receivers to step up and help. To put his quarterback in proper position to succeed.

The Huskies are a mess right now. But it's not all the quarterback's fault, no matter what sort of career ambitions he might have expressed earlier.

Williams is a man on an island, wondering if he'll ever get rescued.