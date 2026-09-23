Where the Huskies Rank Among NCAA Stat Leaders

By the numbers, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and safety Alex McLaughlin have been the University of Washington's most productive football players so far this season, ranking among the NCAA leaders in five and four stat categories, respectively.

Showing off his dual-threat capabilties, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Williams stands third in the country in total offense, generating 346.7 yards per game, and trailing only Oregon State's Braden Atkinson (366.7) and SMU's Kevin Jennings (354).

Broken down, Atkinson has 1,082 yards of total offense, Jennings sits at 1,062 and Williams is not far behind at 1,040.

Williams also turns up eighth nationally in completions per game (25.67), 10th in passing yards per game (296.67), 13th in total passing yards (890) and 29th in completion percentage (.706).

Through three games, Williams has gone 77-for-109 passing for those 890 yards and 5 touchdown tosses, with an interception. On the ground, he's run a team-best 25 times for 150 yards and scored once.

Defensively, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound McLaughlin is having the best season by far of any Husky player right now.

He appears tied for fifth nationally in pass break-ups (3,) tied for eighth in total interceptions (2), tied for eighth in interceptions per game (.67) and tied for 11th in solo tackles (18).

Of their Husky teammates, wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck shows up tied for eighth nationally in receptions per game (7.67) and punter Hunter Green ranks 12th with his season average in yardage (45.83).

Curiously, Roebuck has 23 catches for 221 yards, but hasn't got his hands on a touchdown pass just yet, while four of his teammates in his position group have pulled in scoring catches. They are veterans Rashid Williams and Chris Lawson, who have 3 and 1 TDs, respectively, and freshmen Jordan Clay and Trez Davis, who have one each score.

"Scoring touchdowns is fun and cool and good for the team, but you know at the end of the day, when the touchdowns come my way I'll be excited and when they don't I'll be excited," Roebuck said. "At the end of the day, I've just got to do my job."

Dezmen Roebuck gets tackled around the next in the Utah State game. | Dave Sizer photo

As for those freshmen making things happen early in their careers, he said, "They're doing their thing."

Team-wise, the Huskies rank tied for fifth in interceptions (5), tied for fifth in turnover margin with six picked up in three games (plus-2), tied for sixth in turnovers gained (7) and tied for seventh in turnovers lost (1).