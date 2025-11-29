Makell Esteen Questionable for His Final UW Home Game
The University of Washington football team potentially finds itself low on safeties for the Oregon game, with senior starter Makell Esteen listed as questionable and redshirt freshman Paul Mencke Jr. ruled out, according to the Big Ten availability report.
Husky safeties already out for the season are Florida International transfer CJ Christian and redshirt freshman Rahim Wright Jr.
Also, senior cornerback Tacario Davis was listed as questionable for Saturday's game after sitting out at UCLA the previous week, as were redshirt freshman running back Jordan Washington and junior edge rusher Isaiah Ward.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Esteen has started the previous 11 games and ranks fourth on the team in tackles with 48 and tied for the team lead in interceptions with 2. His injury hasn't been shared publicly. He stands to miss his final Husky home game.
If he can't play, the veteran likely will be replaced by freshman Rylon "Batman" Dillard-Allen or sophomore Vince Holmes. Dillard-Allen previously opened the Michigan and Wisconsin games as a third safety.
Mencke, a 6-foot-2, 195-pounder, has appeared in six games as a special-teams players, beginning with Ohio State. He's been credited with a lone tackle.
Joining Mencke among those who are definitely ruled out of the Ducks game are freshman running back Quaid Carr, senior offensive tackle Max McCree and junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Washington, who has rushed 23 times for 208 yards and a touchdown, played against UCLA last weekend. Prior to that, he missed the Michigan and Wisconsin games, the latter while suffering from an illness.
Backing him has been the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Carr, who's played just once this season and rushed one time for 8 yards.
The 6-foot-6, 302-pound McCree started three games at left tackle at midseason for an injured Carver Willis.
The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Parker, unable to get healthy since tearing an Achilles tendon in 2024 against Rutgers, has played just a handful of snaps against Michigan in Ann Arbor, alongside his twin brother Armon, because they're from Detroit.
Speaking of Parkers, the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Armon played in the first eight games before he was ruled out for the season, making it somewhat of a lost year for him and his brother.
Others out for the season are sophomore wide receiver Rashid Williams, junior linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah, redshirt freshman wide receiver Justice Williams, senior nickelback Dyson McCutcheon, sophomore tight end Kade Eldridge, redshirt freshman tight end Charlie Crowell and junior edge rusher Russell Davis II.
