McCutcheon Out For Season After Shoulder Surgery

The Husky senior nickelback was hurt before the opener against Colorado State.

Dyson McCutcheon is shown during the 2024 game at Oregon. / Skylar Lin Visuals

Dyson McCutcheon, a University of Washington senior nickelback and a third-generation member of a famous football family, has been lost for the season after having shoulder surgery, coach Jedd Fisch said in his Monday media briefing.

Sophomore wide receiver Rashid Williams, a starter for the first two games, likewise underwent surgery to repair a fractured collarbone and is out at least six weeks.

And senior cornerback honors candidate Tacario Davis, injured while making an interception against UC Davis, is questionable heading into Saturday's Apple Cup against Washington State in Pullman, Fisch said.

"He's probably day to day for awhile," the coach said of Davis, a senior from Long Beach, California.

Also, Penn State transfer Omari Evans, a senior wide receiver dealing with "a soft-tissue injury," is practicing again and has a chance to make his UW football debut against the Cougars.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound McCutcheon, from Claremont, California, and presumably injured in practice, didn't appear in any games this season as he entered his fifth year in the UW football program.

In particular, he wasn't able to play in the season opener against Colorado State, which is where his grandfather Lawrence McCutcheon, a legendary NFL running back primarily for the Los Angeles Rams, was a college standout.

Rashid Williams is shown in the UC Davis game after making a 27-yard catch and moments before getting injured. / Dave Sizer photo

McCutcheon, whose father Daylon played cornerback for USC and the NFL's Cleveland Browns, is either done as a college player or can petition to return as a medical redshirt.

Over the previous three seasons, he appeared in 24 UW games, all as a reserve, and has career 19 tackles. His career best was 3 tackles, coming in last year's Apple Cup against WSU and against Iowa on the road.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Williams from Brentwood, California, was hurt after catching a 27-yard pass from Demond Williams Jr. and getting tackled on the opening play of the Huskies' 70-10 rout of UC Davis.

He has season totals of 5 catches for 54 yards and could return in the latter half the season.

"I think we have a chance to get Rashid back," Fisch said.

Tacario Davis is questionable after getting injured on an interception against UC Davis. / Dave Sizer photo

Former UW receiver Ja'Lynn Polk suffered a similar injury in 2021 -- ironically a broken collarbone on the first play of that season after catching a 13-yard pass -- and he had surgery and missed the next 10 weeks and nine games before playing in the final two outings.

The injury for the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Davis hasn't been spelled out but he came down hard on his side or ribs after intercepting a second-quarter pass and had to be helped from the field.

