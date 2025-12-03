Signing Day Tracker: New Huskies Making It Official

It's always a good sign when your 5-star recruit, as the designated headliner of your two-dozen commitments, shows up in your football stadium the weekend before signing day, which is what offensive tackle Kodi Greene did on game day.

While the Huskies didn't win on Saturday, losing to Oregon 26-14, they had to find comfort in knowing where their prized player for the future was and that someone else wasn't getting an audience with the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Greene to tempt him with a late offer.

Greene, of course, is the coveted offensive tackle who grew up locally before moving to the Los Angeles area to play for vaunted Mater Dei High School powerhouse and was, in fact, once committed to the rival Ducks.

UW coach Jedd Fisch has made it clear -- with all of the player poaching and school flipping going on and deemed acceptable for now -- that recruiting isn't over until there's a personal signature scribbled on a document and delivered electronically to Montlake.

On Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. PT, the Huskies officially began receiving the players' paperwork and welcoming their supposed now 24 firm recruits into the program, beginning with Blaise LaVista, the 3-star wide receiver from Frankfort, Illinois, followed by 3-star Ksani Jiles from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Check and see who's officially in the fold for the Huskies. We'll continually update the chart below.

The recruiting websites also revealed bright and early that the Huskies had flipped a second 4-star wide receiver in about 12 hours in 6-foot, 180-pound Trez Davis, who's from West Monroe, Louisiana, and was previously committed to Tulane, bringing the commit total to 24.

"I love Washington -- they create NFL wide receivers," Davis told Rivals.

BREAKING: Washington adds another 4-star playmaker to the 2026 class in Rivals300 WR Trez Davis



"I love Washington ... They create NFL wide receivers!"



Read: https://t.co/3TtFvxW1iL pic.twitter.com/wMYZDjJRM2 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 3, 2025

He was committed to the UW by 8:05 a.m. PT from his hometown, which is east of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Davis pledged to the UW the morning after 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver Jordan Clay from San Antonio flipped from Baylor to the Huskies on Tuesday night.

He missed four games with a wrist injury that required surgery, but returned to score 3 touchdowns and pile up 284 all-purpose yards in an upset win over Alexandria. As a junior, he caught 53 passes for 998 yards and 8 scores.

Norman North's @DanielMcMorris7 & @MasonJames_1 singed today for Cal and Washington. Both will be early enrollees in the spring. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/8pSPhJ3UrP — Davis Cordova (@byDavisCordova) December 3, 2025

This gave the UW three 4-star receivers in Mason James from Norman Oklahoma, Davis and Clay, plus LaVista, the 3-star prospect.

Next to become official was James from Norman, Oklahoma, followed by someone to throw to all of these touted wide receivers, 3-star quarterback Derek Zammit from Wayne, New Jersey.

Welcoming Blaise LaVista to the squad ‼️☔️ pic.twitter.com/dXcIfdVHcx — Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 3, 2025

Gavin Day, a 4-star safety from Las Vegas, was the first West Coast player to turn in his UW paperwork and be announced at roughly 7:30 a.m.

Ah Deong Yang, a 3-star defensive lineman from Puyallup, Washington, came next, followed by place-kicker CJ Wallace from Bellweather, California, and 4-star linebacker Ezaya Tokio from Oceanside, California.

Sponsored by Fischer's Neighborhood Market: San Antonio Madison's Jordan Clay flipped his commitment from Baylor & signed w/Washington Wednesday. He helped lead Madison from a 1-7 start to the playoffs. Joins Clemens alum Paul Mencke in Seattle. Here's more. @FischersMKT… pic.twitter.com/xOmRUnZApS — Mr. Bowtie's Texas High School Sports Machine (@MrBowtie1982) December 3, 2025

At 8 a.m., the Huskies received a flurry of documents from 3-star tight end Sam Vyhlidal from Lake Oswego, Oregon, 3-star running back Ansu Sanoe from Lake Oswego, Oregon, and 3-star linebacker Ramzak Fruean from Spanaway, Washington.

At 8:30, the biggest new Husky made it official in 6-foot-8, 330-pound Dominic Harris from Las Vegas.

Shortly thereafter, 4-star edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa from Burien, Washington, became official, making it 14 UW signings to that point.

At 9:10 a.m., Greene was announced as officially signed, as was 4-star cornerback Jeron Jones from Mission Viejo, California.

Paying homage to the needs of first-year defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, the Huskies were expected to bring in 13 players on that side of the ball, with the fluctuation depending on whether Dre Pollard plays offense or defense, choosing between pass-catching and pass coverage.

UW 2026 RECRUITING CLASS Status Brian Bonner, RB, 6-1, 185, Valencia, Valencia, Calif., 4 stars Jordan Clay, WR, 6-4, 210, Madison, San Antonio, Texas Derek Colman-Brusa, ER, 6-5, 267, Kennedy Catholic, Burien, Wash., 4 stars Signed Trez Davis, WR, 6-0, 180, West Monroe, West Monroe, La., 4 stars Signed Gavin Day, S, 6-3, 190, Faith Lutheran, Las Vegas, 4 stars Signed Ah Deong Yang, DL, 6-3, 343, Puyallup, Puyallup, Wash., 3 stars Signed Rahsjon Duncan, CB, 6-1, 186, McClymonds, Oakland, Calif., 4 stars Elijah Durr, CB, 6-1, 170, Mount Tahoma, Tacoma, Wash., 3 stars Ramzak Fruean, LB, 6-4, 210, Bethel, Spanaway, Wash., 3 stars Signed Kodi Greene, OL, 6-5, 320, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif., 5 stars Signed Dominic Harris, OL, 6-8, 335, Clark, Las Vegas, 3 stars Signed Jayden "JD" Hill, DL, 6-2, 275, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif., 4 stars Mason James, WR, 5-10, 175, Norman North, Norman, Okla., 4 stars Signed Ksani Jiles, CB, 6-0, 180, IMG, Bradenton, Fla., 3 stars Signed Jeron Jones, CB, 6-0, 165, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif., 4 stars Signed Blaise LaVista, WR, 6-2, 190, Lincoln Way East, Frankfort, ill., 3 stars Signed Ta'a Malu, DL, 6-3, 280, Annie Wright, Tacoma, Wash., 3 stars Dre Pollard, ATH, 6-0, 175, Clark, Las Vegas, 3 stars Ansu Sanoe, RB, 6-1, 210, Lakeridge, Lake Oswego, Ore., 3 stars Signed Ezaya Tokio, LB, 6-4, 220, Oceanside, Oceanside, Calif., 3 stars Signed Tufanua Umu-Cais, DL, 6-3, 307, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo., 4 stars Sam Vyhlidal, TE, 6-4, 225, Lake Oswego, Lake Oswego, Ore., 3 stars Signed CJ Wallace, PK, 5-11, 160, St. John Bosco, Bellweather, Calif., 3 stars Signed Derek Zammit, QB, 6-1, 190, DePaul Catholic, Wayne, N.J., 3 stars Signed

And among all of those defensive imports, the Huskies will sign as many as four cornerbacks, with Pollard possibly becoming a fifth.

With the Huskies going heavy on offensive line for the current class, they signed just Harris of Clark High School in Las Vegas and were waiting on the paperwork from the aforementioned Greene, who began his high school career at Eastside Catholic in the Seattle suburbs.

As for defensive linemen, the UW was expected to confirm the addition of three more, including a pair of 4-star prospects in Tufanua Umu-Cais from Cherry Creek High in the Denver suburbs and Jayden "JD" Hill from Mission Viejo, California.

For running backs, the Huskies were awaiting the paperwork on 4-star Brian Bonner, a career 3,043-yard rusher with 58 touchdowns overall for Valencia High, north of Los Angeles, and the 3-star Sanoe, who enjoyed a 1,020-yard rushing season with 17 touchdowns, including five in one game, for Lakeridge High in the Portland suburbs.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: