Signing Day Tracker: New Huskies Making It Official
It's always a good sign when your 5-star recruit, as the designated headliner of your two-dozen commitments, shows up in your football stadium the weekend before signing day, which is what offensive tackle Kodi Greene did on game day.
While the Huskies didn't win on Saturday, losing to Oregon 26-14, they had to find comfort in knowing where their prized player for the future was and that someone else wasn't getting an audience with the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Greene to tempt him with a late offer.
Greene, of course, is the coveted offensive tackle who grew up locally before moving to the Los Angeles area to play for vaunted Mater Dei High School powerhouse and was, in fact, once committed to the rival Ducks.
UW coach Jedd Fisch has made it clear -- with all of the player poaching and school flipping going on and deemed acceptable for now -- that recruiting isn't over until there's a personal signature scribbled on a document and delivered electronically to Montlake.
On Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. PT, the Huskies officially began receiving the players' paperwork and welcoming their supposed now 24 firm recruits into the program, beginning with Blaise LaVista, the 3-star wide receiver from Frankfort, Illinois, followed by 3-star Ksani Jiles from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Check and see who's officially in the fold for the Huskies. We'll continually update the chart below.
The recruiting websites also revealed bright and early that the Huskies had flipped a second 4-star wide receiver in about 12 hours in 6-foot, 180-pound Trez Davis, who's from West Monroe, Louisiana, and was previously committed to Tulane, bringing the commit total to 24.
"I love Washington -- they create NFL wide receivers," Davis told Rivals.
He was committed to the UW by 8:05 a.m. PT from his hometown, which is east of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Davis pledged to the UW the morning after 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver Jordan Clay from San Antonio flipped from Baylor to the Huskies on Tuesday night.
He missed four games with a wrist injury that required surgery, but returned to score 3 touchdowns and pile up 284 all-purpose yards in an upset win over Alexandria. As a junior, he caught 53 passes for 998 yards and 8 scores.
This gave the UW three 4-star receivers in Mason James from Norman Oklahoma, Davis and Clay, plus LaVista, the 3-star prospect.
Next to become official was James from Norman, Oklahoma, followed by someone to throw to all of these touted wide receivers, 3-star quarterback Derek Zammit from Wayne, New Jersey.
Gavin Day, a 4-star safety from Las Vegas, was the first West Coast player to turn in his UW paperwork and be announced at roughly 7:30 a.m.
Ah Deong Yang, a 3-star defensive lineman from Puyallup, Washington, came next, followed by place-kicker CJ Wallace from Bellweather, California, and 4-star linebacker Ezaya Tokio from Oceanside, California.
At 8 a.m., the Huskies received a flurry of documents from 3-star tight end Sam Vyhlidal from Lake Oswego, Oregon, 3-star running back Ansu Sanoe from Lake Oswego, Oregon, and 3-star linebacker Ramzak Fruean from Spanaway, Washington.
At 8:30, the biggest new Husky made it official in 6-foot-8, 330-pound Dominic Harris from Las Vegas.
Shortly thereafter, 4-star edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa from Burien, Washington, became official, making it 14 UW signings to that point.
At 9:10 a.m., Greene was announced as officially signed, as was 4-star cornerback Jeron Jones from Mission Viejo, California.
Paying homage to the needs of first-year defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, the Huskies were expected to bring in 13 players on that side of the ball, with the fluctuation depending on whether Dre Pollard plays offense or defense, choosing between pass-catching and pass coverage.
UW 2026 RECRUITING CLASS
Status
Brian Bonner, RB, 6-1, 185, Valencia, Valencia, Calif., 4 stars
Jordan Clay, WR, 6-4, 210, Madison, San Antonio, Texas
Derek Colman-Brusa, ER, 6-5, 267, Kennedy Catholic, Burien, Wash., 4 stars
Signed
Trez Davis, WR, 6-0, 180, West Monroe, West Monroe, La., 4 stars
Signed
Gavin Day, S, 6-3, 190, Faith Lutheran, Las Vegas, 4 stars
Signed
Ah Deong Yang, DL, 6-3, 343, Puyallup, Puyallup, Wash., 3 stars
Signed
Rahsjon Duncan, CB, 6-1, 186, McClymonds, Oakland, Calif., 4 stars
Elijah Durr, CB, 6-1, 170, Mount Tahoma, Tacoma, Wash., 3 stars
Ramzak Fruean, LB, 6-4, 210, Bethel, Spanaway, Wash., 3 stars
Signed
Kodi Greene, OL, 6-5, 320, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif., 5 stars
Signed
Dominic Harris, OL, 6-8, 335, Clark, Las Vegas, 3 stars
Signed
Jayden "JD" Hill, DL, 6-2, 275, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif., 4 stars
Mason James, WR, 5-10, 175, Norman North, Norman, Okla., 4 stars
Signed
Ksani Jiles, CB, 6-0, 180, IMG, Bradenton, Fla., 3 stars
Signed
Jeron Jones, CB, 6-0, 165, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif., 4 stars
Signed
Blaise LaVista, WR, 6-2, 190, Lincoln Way East, Frankfort, ill., 3 stars
Signed
Ta'a Malu, DL, 6-3, 280, Annie Wright, Tacoma, Wash., 3 stars
Dre Pollard, ATH, 6-0, 175, Clark, Las Vegas, 3 stars
Ansu Sanoe, RB, 6-1, 210, Lakeridge, Lake Oswego, Ore., 3 stars
Signed
Ezaya Tokio, LB, 6-4, 220, Oceanside, Oceanside, Calif., 3 stars
Signed
Tufanua Umu-Cais, DL, 6-3, 307, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo., 4 stars
Sam Vyhlidal, TE, 6-4, 225, Lake Oswego, Lake Oswego, Ore., 3 stars
Signed
CJ Wallace, PK, 5-11, 160, St. John Bosco, Bellweather, Calif., 3 stars
Signed
Derek Zammit, QB, 6-1, 190, DePaul Catholic, Wayne, N.J., 3 stars
Signed
And among all of those defensive imports, the Huskies will sign as many as four cornerbacks, with Pollard possibly becoming a fifth.
With the Huskies going heavy on offensive line for the current class, they signed just Harris of Clark High School in Las Vegas and were waiting on the paperwork from the aforementioned Greene, who began his high school career at Eastside Catholic in the Seattle suburbs.
As for defensive linemen, the UW was expected to confirm the addition of three more, including a pair of 4-star prospects in Tufanua Umu-Cais from Cherry Creek High in the Denver suburbs and Jayden "JD" Hill from Mission Viejo, California.
For running backs, the Huskies were awaiting the paperwork on 4-star Brian Bonner, a career 3,043-yard rusher with 58 touchdowns overall for Valencia High, north of Los Angeles, and the 3-star Sanoe, who enjoyed a 1,020-yard rushing season with 17 touchdowns, including five in one game, for Lakeridge High in the Portland suburbs.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.