HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

McGary Tweets Apology After Protest Comment Draws Backlash

Dan Raley

Kaleb McGary drew such a negative backlash for his Twitter post about protests involving the African American man who died during a police stop in Minneapolis he since has apologized for the comment and deleted it.

The former University of Washington football player is a member of the Atlanta Falcons, living and working in a city that exhibited some of the strongest reaction to the recent death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minnesota.

Protests erupted in several places nationwide after video showed Floyd restrained by a white police officer who held a knee to the man's neck. Floyd's pleas that he couldn't breathe were ignored and he died at the scene. The officer subsequently was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

On Thursday night, a Minneapolis police station and businesses were set on fire and destroyed by unknown people. A day later, Atlanta watched its peaceful protest evolve into several shops and restaurants going up in flames, as well as the looting of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Watching all of this unfold, McGary tweeted the following: "So, in response to a sad and senseless death. People burn down the police stations, and businesses of innocent people...those involved have made themselves no better than the cops they claim to hate."

Almost immediately McGary received negative reaction from countless fans and others who took exception that he was equating property destruction with the loss of life.

Recognizing the fierce blowback, the offensive tackle originally from Fife, Washington, responded with another tweet apologizing for being insensitive. 

McGary has lived in the Atlanta area for nearly a year now after being drafted in the first round by the Falcons and becoming a starter for the NFL team. 

Elsewhere, coaches and athletes across the country issued statements about George Floyd's death. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who Was That Masked Man? Ewaliko Pushes Back on Pandemic

Former University of Washington defensive lineman makes high-end protective face masks in a time of need.

Dan Raley

Full Boil: Sixkiller Issued a Challenge When Things Were Bleak

The Huskies trailed Purdue 21-0 when the UW quarterback looked everyone in the eye and told them what he wanted.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Class of 2020 Preview: Incoming UW Special-Teamer Green Guided by Precision

Former Washington Punter Joel Whitford says that Jaden Green is driven by precision. Mike Martin spoke with Whitford and soon-to-be freshman from Mesa, Arizona Jaden long-snapper Jaden Green about their workout earlier this month.

Mike Martin

It's 99 Days to Michigan: Preview, Prediction and Pandemic Pessimism

As the country slowly reopens, people are talking sports, and that includes the Washington-Michigan football game in three months.

Dan Raley

While Pac-12 Gears Up for June 15 Return, Shaw Calls Out Detractors

The Stanford football coach, who began his career at Western Washington, takes issue with critics whom he says are hurting his program with misinformed opinions.

Dan Raley

As NBA Draft Nears, Huskies' Isaiah Stewart Proving Hard to Resist

Pro basketball teams are having a hard time trying not to like the physical forward from New York.

Dan Raley

UW's Tafisi Needs to Create Another Buzz After Suffering That Stinger

The Husky linebacker plays a physical game. His injury at Arizona was scary and cost him half a season.

Dan Raley

Where's Sixkiller? He Wasn't in the Lineup When Duke Game Started

As an onerous sign of things to come, the Washington quarterback wasn't in the lineup for the first two games of his senior season.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Illinois Turns Into 'Transfer Portal U,' Taking Ex-Husky and others

Milo Eifler's move from Washington to the Illini wasn't so surprising after all. It was all about relationships. He had a deeper one with Illinois.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Is It Time For Washington to Move on from Death Row Dawgs?

Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss whether the Jimmy Lake-era Huskies should come with a new defensive identity. Mike says it's time to move on but Kaila makes a case for keeping Death Row Dawgs.

Mike Martin