Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on Monday, demonstrations have broken out across the country. As many marched the streets in Atlanta, protesters broke in windows at the downtown College Football Hall of Fame, according to a report from Eric Stirgus of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Before law enforcement arrived on the scene, people were seen looting the building, per Stirgus' report. Several protesters reportedly threw trash cans and other objects through the building's exterior, and some ran inside to take items.

Blayne Alexander, a reporter for NBC News, took video of the damaged building:

The $68 million facility opened in 2014 after relocating from South Bend, Ind.

Floyd's death has sparked many reactions from the sports world. Former NBA player Stephen Jackson led a press conference in Minneapolis on Friday, speaking with raw emotion about a man he affectionately called "my twin."

"I'm here because they're not gonna demean the character of George Floyd, my twin," Jackson said Friday. "A lot of times when police do things that they know that's wrong, the first thing they do is try to cover it up and bring up your background to make it seem like the bull---- that they did was worthy.

"When was murder ever worth it? But if it's a black man it's approved. You can't tell me when that man had his knee on my brother's neck, taking his life away with his hand in his pocket that his smirk on his face didn't say, 'I'm protected.'"

On Friday, Colin Kaepernick pledged to pay for top defense lawyers for people arrested protesting police brutality in the Minneapolis area through his charitable arm, the Know Your Rights Camp.