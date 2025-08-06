McLaughlin Gains Weight, Hides Hair, Pursues Starting Job
Unless he takes off his football helmet, people don't know that University of Washington safety Alex McLaughlin keeps his long flowing red hair tucked inside it.
Counter to offensive linemen Landen Hatchett and John Mills, who prefer a motorcycle gang look with their wispy blond tresses hanging down their backs for everyone to see, McLaughlin has his purposely out of view.
"When I was in high school and had it really long, somebody grabbed it and it didn't feel good," he said.
Which is more than a little ironic because the 6-foot-2, 201-pound McLaughlin otherwise plays with almost no regard for his well-being and comes to the Big Ten from the Big Sky with a reputation for doling out punishment.
"Physically, he can play in this conference," UW safeties coach Taylor Mays said. "He's not afraid of contact."
After two seasons at Northern Arizona, McLaughlin became the third first-team All-Big Sky defensive back to join the Huskies over the past four seasons, following UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman and Sacramento State safety Cameron Broussard to Montlake.
McLaughlin projects to be the best one of this trio of FCS imports.
"When the season ended, I felt it was time for me to take the next step," he said of entering the transfer portal. "I felt I had proved myself at that level."
The Huskies hope to get much more out of McLaughlin than the others, who ended up as part-time starters for the UW because of injuries, with Perryman briefly joining the B.C. Lions in the CFL.
From Chandler, Arizona, McLaughlin was familiar with Jedd Fisch's University of Arizona staff from his high school recruitment and he played against Fisch's Wildcats in 2023, losing 38-3 in his college debut.
He canceled all other campus visits once Mays, the three-time All-America safety at USC, was hired by the Huskies.
"He coaches the type of football I like to play," he said. "It was a no-brainer for me."
Once fall camp began, McLaughlin has been a starter almost exclusively throughout the six practices, this after running with the No. 2 defense for nearly all of spring ball.
He admittedly needed an adjustment period, plus he's put on 15 pounds to better withstand the rigors of Big Ten play.
"I feel very comfortable compared to the spring," McLaughlin said. "I felt I was just feeling it out."
Without fail each day, he texts his weight gain to Mays, who played at 220 pounds and is 15 pounds heavier now that he no longer plays. What sets McLaughlin apart, according to his coach, is he can really run.
"He's a guy who, for all the football he's played, his ceiling is even still so much higher," Mays said.
The Huskies will have McLaughlin for two seasons, long enough for him to put on more pounds, introduce himself around the Big Ten and maybe even let his hair down on the field and dare anyone to try and pull it.
