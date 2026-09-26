McLaughlin Obviously Ranks Among Big Ten's Best Defenders

Over three games, Alex McLaughlin has showed himself to be one of the Big Ten's better defensive players.

Maybe first-team, all-conference material, this after he was an honorable-mention choice in 2025.

Certainly those charting the early performances across the league have noticed the University of Washington strong safety and his fast start, with former NFL player and Big Ten Network analyst Ryan Kerrigan lumping McLaughlin among the league's top five defenders so far.

They're not all defensive backs either.

And there isn't another safety.

This elite grouping also includes Indiana linebacker Rolijah Hardy, Michigan edge rusher Dom Nichols, UCLA linebacker Sammy Omosigho and Penn State cornerback Zion Tracy.

These dudes are making their presence KNOWN on defense so far and have @RyanKerrigan91's attention 👀 Who else could make the list ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/LIhCZ6o93O — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 25, 2026

Facing Minnesota late Saturday night, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound McLaughlin from Chandler, Arizona, enters that match-up with 22 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and 3 pass break-ups.

Omosigho, after three seasons at Oklahoma largely as a reserve, has embraced a headliner role at UCLA.

Playing at Maryland on Saturday, the 6-foot-2, 239-pound player from Crandall, Texas, brings 33 tackles into the weekend, plus 6.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 PBUs and, most impressive, 4 forced fumbles.

He and the Bruins don't meet the UW this season.

Indiana, after beating Northwestern 29-23 in a competitive outing on Friday night, has four games in the books, and the 5-foot-11, 228-pound Hardy from Lakeland, Florida, has been steady for the defending national champions.

He's rung up 29 tackles with 3 TFLs, an interception and a PBU so far. He'll come to Husky Stadium on November 21 with the Hoosiers.

For Michigan, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Nichols from Frederick, Maryland, will take the field on Saturday against Iowa at home. He has 11 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks and 3 PBUs. The Huskies have seen him before but they won't this season because their teams aren't scheduled.

Alex McLaughlin leaves the field after a 16-14 victory over Utah State. | Dave Sizer photo

Lastly, Penn State's Tracy gives McLaughlin another defensive back in this elite Big Ten Network grouping. He's a 5-foot-11, 184-pound cover guy from Hempstead, New York, who stayed put with the Nittany Lions even after the coaching change to Matt Campbell formerly of Iowa State from James Franklin, now at Virginia Tech.

Tracy has 11 tackles and 2 PBUs. The Huskies have seen him before, too. In 2024, he emerged from Penn State's 35-6 win over the UW as one of his team's special-teams players of the week. He'll come to Husky Stadium on Nov. 7.

So these five players hold early sway among the Big Ten's best on defense and will be under a microsope going forward.