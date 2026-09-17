While UW Has Struggled, McLaughlin Plays At His Best

While the rest of his University of Washington football team adjusts to the college game, battles through injuries big and small or simply overcomes poor play, Alex McLaughlin waits for no one as the season unfolds.

The safety from Chandler, Arizona, has played like his hair is on fire, which, if he ever let his flaming, shoulder-length locks hang untucked out of his helmet, this visual image certainly would back up that claim.

While his team struggled to find an overall groove over two supposedly overmatched opponents, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound McLaughlin has been at his best over two weekends of play.

"Playing football is what it's all about -- you want to make the big play in the big moment," he said following the 16-14 victory over Utah State.

Bring out the Turnover Needle. @AMcLaughlin28 goes back to back. Sack + Int



📺 @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/AV3Yb6kVrG — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 12, 2026

On back-to-back snaps in the fourth quarter against the Aggies, McLaughlin rushed through to sack quarterback Grady Brosterhous for a 6-yard loss and he then wrestled a Brosterhous pass away from the receiver Kaina Watson for a pass theft at the Arizona 44 with 9:48 left to play.

While people have questioned the play of others in a purple shirt over eight quarters, McLaughlin has been consistent, dependable and highly productive.

His stat line so far: a team-leading 15 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and 2 pass break-ups.

Alex McLaughlin takes the ball away from Utah State's Kaina Watson for his second interception of the season. | Dave Sizer photo

If there's a quibble, he had a late hit against Utah State, but it showed his aggressiveness rather than a passive nature that seems to run through some of his teammates.

"It was me being undisciplined," he said. "I've got to know he's going out of bounds and I can't do that again. I've played too much football to do that."

What's interesting about this guy is he wasn't expected to be a sure thing while coming out of high school or when coming to the UW.

UW coach Jedd Fisch, then the Arizona leader, offered McLaughlin a preferred walk-on opportunity in Tucson, which means no scholarship.

McLaughlin said no thanks and turned to Northern Arizona where he became a second- and a first-team All-Big selection in two seasons, and showed he deserved to be paid.

Yet once at the UW, new safeties coach Taylor Mays looked him over and initially didn't think he could play at a Big Ten level.

Alex McLaughlin leaves the field after a 16-14 victory over Utah State. | Dave Sizer photo

McLaughlin proved him wrong, too, by getting named All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the coaches and the media last season.

He's a Husky captain now as a fourth-year player who could return to Montlake next year and play another season if he chooses.

So while his 2-0 team still tries to find its identity, the veteran safety does his thing and waits for the others to catch up.

Alex McLaughlin gets a congratulatory hand slap from coach Jedd Fisch after his Utah State interception. | Dave Sizer photo

"As coach [Ryan] Walters likes to say, and we all agree with him, don't let the moment be too big," McLaughlin said of his defensive coordinator. "Just do your role and the ball will find you."

The football so far has no problem locating this guy.