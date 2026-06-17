Mencke Makes His Move With Huskies During Spring Football

As a University of Washington safety, Paul Mencke Jr. can't be faulted if he's struggled with an identity crisis for much of his time in Montlake.

Signing with the Huskies on December 20, 2022, he was recruited by Chuck Morrell, then the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Kalen DeBoer -- but only for three more weeks before those guys packed up and left for Alabama.

In came Jedd Fisch, who brought Vinnie Sunseri with him as his UW safeties coach, duties the latter handled for just a year before Sunseri left for Florida and since has relocated to Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Mencke from Cibolo, Texas, is now on his third safeties leader in Montlake in Taylor Mays, once a three-time All-American for USC who spent time in the NFL, and Mencke totally relates to him.

They're similar in size, have the same love for contact and one appears determined to model his game after the other.

“I think there’s a lot in him who wants to be like coach Mays," Fisch said of Mencke. "He sees himself as a tall, linear, big hitter.”

Paul Mencke shows off his athleticism in this Dempsey Indoor drill. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Mencke just spent 15 workouts doing his best Mays impression. He came up with no fewer than seven splashy plays throughout April and into May in which he either left players sprawled on the field following crunching hits or intercepted the football.

As a third-year sophomore, he seems full bent on forcing the issue with the UW in getting him into games on a regular basis.

Mencke might have been the Huskies' most improved player during spring ball. Starting junior defensive tackle Elinneus Davis had his playmaking spring moments and cornerback Elias Johnson knocked away more passes than anyone else. Yet Mencke belonged in this company, too.

"He's a guy who really should take a big step this season," Mays said of the Texan.

Paul Mencke gets ready to run in Dempsey Indoor. | Dave Sizer photo

In the sixth UW spring practice, Mencke got started by intercepting an Elijah Brown pass intended for Mason James, jumping the route and returning the football eight yards.

In practice No. 7, he laid glancing blows on freshmen ball carriers Ansu Sanoe and Quaid Carr on running plays and short gains in the Seahawks' VMCA complex.

This led to first-team reps with the Husky defense as he and sophomore Rahim Wright rotated in while replacing injured sophomore Rylon Dillard-Allen, the latter a prospective safety starter opposite senior Alex McLaughlin.

Paul Mencke Jr. had a productive spring. | Dave Sizer photo

Mencke stepped up his rowdier approach to Husky football with four big plays in practice No. 12 on a sunny Saturday in Husky Stadium. It was a good day to be an aggressive safety.

In order, he dropped Sanoe for a 3-yard loss, hit Carr so violently on the side of the helmet they ended up shoving each other, threw down receiver Dezmen Roebuck for a 2-yard loss on a pass play and delivered a healthy pop to quarterback Kini McMillan, who was running without tackler limitations.

Mencke's final moment in the spotlight came in the Spring Game when he intercepted a pass thrown by tight end Baron Naone -- yes, you read that right -- and returned it 10 yards to his 49-yard line.

Paul Mencke (31) celebrates Dylan Robinson's Spring Game interception along with Alex McLaughlin (7). | Dave Sizer photo

What he's done: After redshirting in 2024, Mencke appeared in seven UW games last season, making his college debut against No. 1-ranked Ohio State at Husky Stadium. He played mostly on special teams. In spring ball, he showed that he wants much more than that. Speaking on having a football identity crisis, he's the son of Paul Mencke Sr., who was a quarterback and a receiver at Washington State, but never a safety.

Starter or not: Mencke is one of the spare parts maintained at safety behind McLaughlin and Dillard-Allen. He's in competition with sophomore Rahim Wright Jr. and freshman Gavin Day, with everyone convinced they're ready to play. Considering these long lines forming, Mencke probably doesn't get a shot to start until 2027.