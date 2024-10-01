Michigan-UW Sellout Assured for Saturday's Football Game
Jedd Fisch got his wish.
On Tuesday, the school announced that Saturday's Washington-Michigan football game was a sellout for 70,138-seat Husky Stadium, that all tickets have been sold for the rematch between the teams that played in this past January's CFP national championship game in Houston.
To begin the week, Fisch had called for the place to be at full capacity if not exceed the number of seats available when the Huskies (3-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) host the Wolverines (4-1, 2-0).
"It's going to be a great atmosphere," the Husky coach said. "I'd be shocked if it wasn't absolutely slammed in the stadium with hopefully 75,000 and we can get in trouble for being 2,000 over."
With Husky Stadium's current configuration, a school official said the game probably won't exceed the 71,321 who attended the UW-Oregon football game a year ago, which is about the most it can get now.
The current record turnout is 76,125 for the 1995 UW-Army game, when the stadium had extra seating before it was renovated 18 years later. Through 2007, that was one of 13 games that exceeded 74,000.
One of them was against Michigan, always a big draw in Seattle, which in 2001 drew 74,080 to Husky Stadium to see the home team take a 23-18 win over the Wolverines.
In three previous Michigan visits, the Wolverines attracted just 37,416 fans in 1954, largely because the UW program was on a downswing, headed soon for NCAA-related penalties and the dissolution of the Pacific Coast Conference because the Huskies and others were operating slush funds to play their players.
In 1970, the Sonny Sixiller-led Huskies hosted Michigan to a sellout crowd of 58,108 and, in 1983, a Don James team played in front of another capacity turnout of 60,638 and staged a fourth-quarter comeback to pull out a last-second 25-24 victory.
Saturday's game-day environment -- with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff coverage and an NBC national TV broadcast -- promises to be electric.
"I hope every student comes out and stands on each other's shoulders so there's no space," Fisch said. "We're going to need the crowd and the energy."
