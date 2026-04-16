Missing in Action, Dillard-Allen Ready To Resume Big UW Role

For five spring football practices now, he's been more Bruce Wayne than "Batman."

Out of uniform, off to the side, a taped rather than caped Crusader, hardly the super hero persona he ascribes to.

It's just not the same for the University of Washington football team without Rylon Dillard-Allen, its live-wire sophomore safety who's been idle dealing with some injury-related absence that should end soon.

This player nicknamed Batman brings a fearless approach to hitting people and unapologetic way of telling people what he thinks.

Such as at Tuesday's hastily called practice at the Seahawks' VMAC complex, where Dillard-Allen met with the media even though he was an inactive player and he delivered an unforgettable line.

"You're in the house of champions," he said, looking all around. "Why not be one?"

Rahim Wright (15) and Rylon Dillard-Allen (3) wait in line for the next spring drill. | Dave Sizer photo

Dillard-Allen played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2025, started three times and finished with 40 tackles.



The coaching staff has bigger plans for him in his second season, encouraging him to be a bigger Batman. They wanted him to play at 180 pounds and he now weighs, in his words, "a buck ninety."

This Arizona native attributes his more filled-out frame to taking advantage of the UW training table while visiting a local taco place where he claims to be its best customer. He regularly orders three tacos and a special sauce he couldn't readily identify.

Rylon Dillard-Allen soaks in the VMAC atmosphere. | Dan Rale

In his absence, he's watched as sophomores Rahim Wright II and Paul Mencke Jr. have stepped in for him and shared the No. 1 snaps. He's been encouraging while standing off to the side in a gold jersey, which signifies an injured player, and holding onto rather than wearing his helmet.

He describes Wright, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, as a technician and Mencke, who played in seven games, as an energy guy.

The Huskies are going to need all of them to be ready to go at some point and Dillard-Allen expects to return to practice this week. If he wants to be the starter, Batman acknowledges he needs to improve on his leadership and communication skills on the field.

Yet Dillard-Allen has no problem opening his mouth, such as in the first spring practice when he was seen yapping at a large group of offensive players for an extended time. He'll make the conversation more serious-minded as he goes.

"I was just happy to be out there because I was a freshman, but this year they expect more out of me," Dillard-Allen said. "I'll just do what I need to do and do what they need me to do."

Maybe he should just fully embrace that House of Champions line.