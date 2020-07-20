HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

UW's Molden, Tryon Selected to Thorpe, Butkus Watch Lists

Dan Raley

Elijah Molden and Joe Tryon had to update their college football resumes once more.

On Monday, each University of Washington defensive-unit stalwart was named to another preseason watch list — Molden for the Jim Thorpe Award, Tryon for the Dick Butkus Award.

Molden, a senior cornerback from West Linn, Oregon, can be found on the watch lists for the Chuck Bednarik Award and William V. Campbell Trophy, which are bestowed on the nation's top defensive player and most well-rounded athlete and student, respectively.

A first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season, the veteran defensive back also has been named to several preseason All-American teams, drawing first-team recognition from Walter Camp and NFLDraftscout.

Molden is one of 49 players from 10 conferences singled out for Jim Thorpe consideration. He's one of six chosen from the Pac-12, joined by Stanford's Paulson Adebo, California's Camryn Bynum, USC's Talanoa Hufanga and Oregon's Thomas Graham, Jr., and Jevon Holland.

No Washington player has won the Thorpe Award, which has been given out since 1986. Thorpe, who played for Carlisle, was a Native American and a two-way back who was considered possibly the country's greatest athlete over the first half of the 20th century. He died in 1953

Tryon is one of 51 candidates for the Dick Butkus Award, named for the ferocious Illinois and Chicago Bears linebacker and given to the player considered the finest in the nation at that position. 

A junior outside linebacker from Renton, Washington, he earlier was named to first-team All-American by Phil Steele and second-team by The Sporting News.

Tryon is one of eight Pac-12 linebackers up for the award, joined by California's Kuony Deng, Colorado's Nate Landman, Utah's Devin Lloyd, Oregon State's Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Arizona State's Merlin Robertson, Oregon's Isaac Slade-Matautia and Washington State's Jahad Woods. 

No Husky player has won the Butkus Award, which was first given to Oklahoma's Brian Bosworth, a future Seattle Seahawks player, in 1985. 

Butkus, 77, led Illinois to a 17-7 victory over Washington in the 1964 Rose Bowl and an 8-1-1 record. The Pro Football hall of famer was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

I don't know who names players to a 'watch list' but whomever it is, they might as well name me to the lists. There's not going to be a 2020 college football season.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"It's Going to Change a lot of Things;" California Commits/Targets React to Season's Delay

Washington Husky recruits react to the California Interscholastic Federation's announcement of the delay of the 2020 football season.

Mike Martin

by

TianaCole

Instant Reaction: CIF Delays Football Season Until 2021

California announced that its high school football season will be delayed until December or January. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated offers initial reaction.

Mike Martin

California High School Football Gets Pushed into 2021 Because of Pandemic Concern

State playoffs won't be settled until mid-April if this alternative plan is utilized as hoped.

Dan Raley

SI All-American Picks Nation's Top 10 Interior O-Linemen; See Where UW's Prentice Fits In

The O'Dea High offensive guard was a significant addition to the University of Washington recruiting class. This list helps you understand why.

Dan Raley

Remembering the Tailgate: A Tribute to a College Football Tradition on Hold

Half the fun of going to watch football on Saturday is spending a few hours beforehand stuffing yourself, having one too many cocktails and generally hanging out with a bunch of friends outside the stadium. Will it ever come back?

Dan Raley

Fabiculanan Will Be PA Announcer's Nightmare; Maybe Opposing QBs', Too

The Southern California cornerback helps give the University of Washington football team a very diverse looking roster. See why.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Jimmy Shows Respect to a New Opponent

The former Husky football co-captain offers a message of caution. He likes people. He doesn't want to see anyone needlessly become ill or die.

Dan Raley

Josh Conerly, National Recruit from Seattle, Impresses in Utah Lineman Event

The Rainier Beach High offensive tackle, holding 21 scholarship offers, showed why he is so highly regarded.

Dan Raley

Penn-Johnson Transfers from UW to the School That Made Shaq Famous

Little-used big man leaves Huskies after appearing in just 11 games over two seasons. It didn't matter that he finally would have been needed.

Dan Raley

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Jimmy's 2020 Vision on Play or No Play

The former University of Washington safety doesn't mince words when addressing whether to hold a college football season or not this fall.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms