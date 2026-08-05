Before the most interesting fall camp position battle begins for the University of Washington football team, it's best to clear up a few myths about the starting candidates for right offensive guard.

No, Champ Taulealea did not swallow an entire buffet table whole and balloon up to 365 pounds, counter to his listed weight on the most current Husky roster being circulated, rather he's 20 pounds lighter than that.

And negative, Geirean Hatchett is not 35 years old, though he's in his seventh college football season and dealing with his fourth Husky football coach when considering that Chris Petersen initially recruited him. He's 25.

When contact drills commence over the weekend following the Thursday opening of UW fall camp, it's the young guy against the old guy.

One of the program's rising stars against a veteran who was the only Husky offensive lineman to start all 13 games last season.

The future against the past.

Champ Taulealea and Kodi Greene have a running debate at the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

While the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Hatchett has started 18 career college football games -- including one at Oklahoma -- to none for the other guy, Taulealea will have about a 15-practice head start on him.

The latter, a 6-foot-5, 345-pound second-year player, comes highly recommended -- by the former.

"I think Champ is going to be an absolute helluva player whether he's out there this year or next year," Hatchett said.

Note how Hatchett, ever the competitor, presented both options.

UW offensive-line coach Michael Switzer will have the unenviable task at some point of informing one of these guys that he's a back-up.

"There will be competition through fall camp," said the coach, who will divvy up No. 1 reps between them in practice. "Can I give you the exact number, the exact split, probably not. But those guys will compete, for sure."

Taulealea played in just five games in 2025, four during the regular season and the LA Bowl, to preserve his redshirt year, which is now moot with the new 5-in-5 rule change.

However, the California native ran with the Huskies' No. 1 offense at right guard for all 15 spring practices, including two alongside Hatchett, who filled in as the starting center before tearing a biceps muscle.

Hatchett will need a practice or two before he's medically cleared to go out and try and reclaim his previous assignment.

The pending competition has been well advertised.

"Champ brings a little different play style in terms of physicality and size," Switzer said. " So we're really excited what Champ will do for us this fall camp."

Geirean Hatchett is entering his seventh season of college football. | Dave Sizer photo

Then there's Hatchett, who's notably lighter than Taulealea but makes up for it with power, strength and, again, his starting track record.

"Geriean played the most snaps of all of the offensive line," his coach said. "He's 25. He's experienced. He's played a lot of football."

Taulealea or Hatchett? Or a combination of both of them playing in games?

Switzer will have to go to great lengths to figure it out and be fair.

"We say we're going to play the best five," he mused. "We'll see what it looks like."