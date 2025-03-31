New Huskies Claim Jersey Numbers -- See Who's Who
Two days from spring football, jersey numbers have been distributed to the new University of Washington football players, which is a lot like getting a passport.
Now you can go just about anywhere without interference and people will know who you are.
Unlike past seasons, where there's been a lot of swapping out digits, none of Jedd Fisch's returning players called for a new identity.
Of the 34 players given numbers over the weekend, in order to take part in spring ball, three stuck out as different.
Freshman defensive tackle Caleb Smith will wear No. 19, a low number for his position.
Fellow freshman Dash Beierly will pull on No. 9, a somewhat sacred number, becoming the first quarterback to do so since Michael Penix Jr.
Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, a freshman linebacker, settled on sort of an obscure No. 23, whereas highly regarded players at his position often reach for single digits these days.
Of other high-profile newcomers, offensive tackle Carver Willis selected No. 50 after wearing 77 at Kansas State; cornerback Tacario Davis claimed No. 8 after answering to 1 at Arizona; and wide receiver Omari Evans will wear No. 5, with the Penn State transfer replacing Giles Jackson both by position and number.
The three extra-large offensive linemen of Jack Shaffer, John Mills and Champ Taulealea will wear No. 65, 72 and 73, respectively.
While Fisch previously claimed that each of them were 340 pounds or heavier, the updated Husky roster has them at 325, 320 and 330 pounds, respectively.
However, new defensive tackle Simote Peta, who will wear No. 77 same as he did at Utah, has had his weight increase from 340 pounds to 350.
Offensive guard Geirean Hatchett, who returned to the UW after a season at Oklahoma, will wear No. 56, his Husky jersey before he left.
New linebackers Taariq Al-Uqdah from Washington State, Jacob Manu from Arizona and Xe'ree Alexander from UCF will wear No. 3, 9 and 10, respectively. Alexander's brother Lonyatta, who played for the Huskies in 2022, was a wide receiver who pulled on No. 4.
New safeties C.J. Christian from Florida International and Alex McLaughlin from Northern Arizona will wear No. 4 and No. 12, respectively.
Freshmen wide receivers Raiden Vines-Bright, Chris Lawson and Marcus Harris will don No. 7, 8 and 11, respectively, with Harris hoping to do his best Jalen McMillan impersonation by wearing that guy's number.
Other new quarterbacks in freshman Kini MicMillan, no relation to Jalen, and Tulane transfer Kai Horton will dress in No. 10 and 15, respectively, while freshman running back Julian McMahan has No. 29.
Freshmen defensive backs Ramonz Adams Jr. and Rylon Dillard-Allen have claimed No. 16 and 18.
From the defense, edge rusher Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei from Arizona, freshman linebacker Jonathan Epperson Jr., and freshman corner D'Aryhian Clemons will wear No. 11, 22 and 28, respectively.
New snapper Ryan Keen and punter Dusty Zimmer have claimed No. 22 and 38.
Tight ends Kade Eldridge from USC and freshmen Austin Simmons will pull a Jack Westover and go for a lower digit for their position in No. 44 and 45.
Eldridge becomes the fourth player to pull on 44, a retired and unused number for nearly seven decades until former UW nickelback Bookie Radley Hiles asked for and received permission to wear it in 2021. Linebacker Hayden Moore and former LB Austin Harnetiaux have been the others.
Defensive tackle Anterio Thompson from Western Michigan, freshman offensive lineman Jake Flores and freshman defensive tackle Dominic Macon will wear No. 54, 78 and 93, respectively.
Nine players won't report until June and still don't have numbers.
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington