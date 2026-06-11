Who The Heck Is Beck? He Had Longest Spring Game Run

On a night in which there was a premium on long runs in the University of Washington Spring Game, Beck Walker set the standard.

Early in the second half, he raced over the left side, took a big hit from sophomore linebacker Donovan Robinson -- two guys wearing No. 25, colliding with a full head of steam -- but didn't stop running until sophomore cornerback Elias Johnson hauled him down following a 31-yard gainer to midfield.

The next longest run of the evening was 13 yards provided both by both freshman running back Ansu Sanoe and redshirt freshman quarterback Kini McMillan.

Once Walker got up while still holding onto the football, excitable sophomore offensive guard John Mills got in his face to let him know how good he thought that run was (see accompanying photo below).

The next question was this: who the heck is Beck Walker?

John Mills encourages walk-on running back Beck Walker after a 31-yard run. | Dave Sizer phot

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Walker was of six running backs to draw Spring Game carries, and one of 12 players overall to rush the ball that night, including quarterbacks and wide receivers on fly sweeps. It went well for everyone involved.

"What I thought was cool was everyone who had a chance to run, ran really hard," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "Nobody turned down a hit. Nobody turned down contact, quarterbacks included. I just thought it was fun to watch guys go out there and play football. ... I thought our running backs did a great job of lowering their shoulders and making some plays."

Walker is a 6-foot-1, 216-pound junior from Sammamish, Washington, a non-scholarship player no less. In early 2025, he joined the Huskies as a transfer from a two-year Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California.

He didn't play in any games last fall, but he pushes on as one of at least eight walk-ons on the roster at all positions for the UW.

Quaid Carr (21) is a redshirt freshman running back, shown with walk-ons Beck Walker (25) and Ryken Moon (32). | Dave Sizer photo

While Walker faces long odds in pulling game time in the fall, as one of 10 running-back candidates, he drew eight carries over the final five practices, which included his Spring Game breakaway run, for 63 yards in all.

He's a solidly built runner who's not afraid of hitting someone or getting hit, and he helps fill out the backfield depth.

Beck Walker lines up for a spring ball scrimmage play. | Dave Sizer photo

What he's done: As a high school senior during the COVID pandemic, Walker earned All-Kingco Conference honors by rushing for 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns in just four games for Skyline High School. At Golden West, he had modest numbers of 80 carries for 248 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2024 as one of four guys who evenly shared the ground-game responsibilities for a 9-2 team.

Starter or not: A first-team UW assignment likely won't happen, not with Walker competing for carries against eight scholarship runners plus fellow walk-on Ryken Moon. He's got a fall-back plan. An excellent student, he was accepted by the Foster School of Business.