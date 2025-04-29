New LB Coach Brian Odom Talks Husky Connections Leading Up to Job
Meeting with the media for the first time on Monday, new University of Washington linebackers coach Brian Odom spoke about his first visit to Husky Stadium in 2007 with Arizona and how the game-day atmosphere left such a big impression on him.
"I always thought since that time if I ever get a chance to work up there, I'm going to do it," he said.
What Odom didn't bring up was that every defensive coach for both sides suffered greatly that day in Montlake, with his visiting Wildcats pulling out a 48-41 victory on Willie Tuitama's fifth touchdown pass, and third to Mike Thomas, with 2:02 left to play in his 510-yard passing performance.
On the other side, Husky quarterback Jake Locker rushed for 157 yards and passed for for 336, accounting for four touchdowns.
Odom, however, gets a walk on that one. He actually was Arizona's director of performance enhancement back then, but he eventually became a defensive coach at Missouri for Gary Pinkel, giving him another Husky connection. Pinkel was a long-time UW assistant coach for the legendary Don James, including as offensive coordinator.
"Everything we did at Missouri those days was because of Don James," Odom said. "That made me gain a pretty healthy respect for the program. But why is it a great for move for me? This is an unbelievable place and I'm very fortunate to be here."
He said this as the Huskies pulled spring practice No. 13 to a close, leaving them only with a short walk-through session on Wednesday in advance of Friday night's Spring Game.
Monday's scrimamge action was fairly controlled, with just one big play turned in when back-up quarterback Kai Horton, the Tulane transfer, hit redshirt freshman Justice Williams with a 40-yard touchdown pass up the left hashmark, beating freshman safety Ramonz Adams Jr.
Odom is one of four new UW assistant position coaches, joining defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, safeties coach Taylor May and offensive-line coach Mike Switzer. He previously worked with Walters at Arizona and Missouri.
What's different about Walters this time, Odom pointed out, is he's expanded his defensive scheme to include a lot of five-man fronts with five defensive backs, often leaving a lone linebacker out there to fend for himself.
"It's elite DBs with exceptional play up front with backers that are very smart and active and able to get off blocks and make tackles," the coach said. "It's a fun scheme to be a part of."
For the most part, Odom has had to introduce himself to the UW linebackers, such as WSU transfer Taariq Al-Uqdah, UCF transfer Xe'ree Alexander, holdover Anthony Ward and freshman Jonathan Epperson Jr., while waiting for Arizona transfer Jacob Manu and elite freshman Zaydrius Rainey-Sale to recover from knee surgeries.
The only player in his position group he previously was acquainted with was sophomore Deven Bryant, someone he tried to recruit while at USC. The Los Angeles product has flourished working with this coach.
"His knowledge is the thing that kind of separates him and his anticipation within plays and his knowledge of the defense," the coach said of Bryant. "His ability to be at the right spot, at the right time and make the play has really stood out to me this spring practice."
Odom had one more previous UW connection. Two years ago, he was on the opposite sideline when Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies lit up the USC defense in a 52-42 free-for-all victory. The following day, Odom was promoted to interim defensive coordinator after Alex Grinch was fired.
Last year, the same thing happened at North Texas, where the defensive coordinator was fired in-season and Odom was elevated against to the interim guy.
Ryan Walters might want to take note of that repetitive situation.
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington