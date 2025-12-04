North Carolina Couldn't Keep Him As House Goes On Market

House for sale -- there's a new listing.

Khmori House, the one-time University of Washington standout linebacker, is leaving North Carolina after one season and entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN.

Apparently the lure of the Bill Belichick regime was not what he envisioned as the 6-foot, 215-pound sophomore becomes the second former Husky to leave the program, joining redshirt freshman wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr. in the portal, following a disappointing 4-8 season.

In 2024, House started more games -- five -- than any other UW freshman, including quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Once Belichick was hired by North Carolina, the linebacker was one of four Huskies to head for Chapel Hill, including three on defense who had played for Steve Belichick, Bill's son, who was the UW defensive coordinator last season and took a similar post with his dad.

Of those four defectors, House and Robinson currently are entering the portal and cornerback Thaddeus Dixon has used up his eligibility, leaving only sophomore safety Peyton Waters on the Tar Heels roster.

North Carolina LB Khmori House plans to enter the transfer portal, per his agency @APSportsAgency.



House led the Tar Heels with 81 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 1 INT after transferring in from Washington this offseason. pic.twitter.com/kyycnIp9zo — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 4, 2025

As far as a future destination, House should have no trouble finding a new team. He was arguably the Tar Heels' best defensive player, leading the team in tackles with 78.

Even if he wanted to return to the UW, though, that likely won't happen. The Huskies are loaded at linebacker now.

In the wake of House's departure, Jedd Fisch's staff went out and brought in three capable replacements this past season in Arizona's Jacob Manu, Washington State's Buddha Al-Uqdah and Central Florida's Xe'ree Alexander, each starters over parts of three college seasons now.

Add to that group sophomore Deven Bryant, House's high school teammate at St. John Bosco High School in the Los Angeles area and a 10-game UW starter this past season, and freshman Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, a budding superstar who started this past weekend against Oregon.

While at Washington, House earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for his performance against Northwestern, which included an interception. His best game came against USC, in which he started and had 5 tackles, including a key tackle for loss on a fourth-down play near the goal line that helped preserve the UW's 26-21 victory.

He finished with 35 tackles for the Huskies and had 5 pass break-ups and a forced fumble, besides his interception.

Now he'll seek a third college football program, with his hometown schools USC and UCLA presumably strong bidders for his services. Yet, as is the nature of the portal, he could end up just about anywhere.

