North Carolina Still Not Smooth Career Path For UW Defectors

At the time, North Carolina football under the leadership of former NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick sounded like a good idea.

However, nearly everyone who left the University of Washington for the Tar Heels -- and a half-dozen people went out the door in Montlake bound for Chapel Hill -- haven't found the football promised land that was envisioned.

The latest casualty is former Husky defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, son of the head coach and manning the same role for North Carolina, who has gone on medical leave for undisclosed reasons, his father revealed on Thursday.

“Just want to let everyone know that my son Steve’s on medical leave, and look forward to getting him back as soon as possible,” Bill Belichick told reporters. “It’s a medical situation so I really can’t make any further comment on that.”

Steve Belichick, North Carolina football defensive coordinator and son of Bill, on medical leave: https://t.co/hB55ZJ4Jv3 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 6, 2026

The younger Belichick came to the UW with Jedd Fisch's staff in 2024 and stayed just that lone season before joining his father at North Carolina and taking four Husky players and a coach with him.

While the Tar Heels finished 4-8 last fall, Belichick's defense struggled throughout, giving up 24.5 points and 336 yards of total offense per game.

Of the other football transplants from the UW, only third-year safety Peyton Waters and cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins remain at North Carolina.

Linebacker Khmori House has gone from the Huskies to the Tar Heels to Arkansas, where he's now a safety.

Wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr. has moved from the UW to NC to Portland State, returning to the Northwest.

UNC defensive coordinator Steve Belichick during a 2025 press conference. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Thaddeus Dixon has suffered the cruelest football fate of all after transistioning out of Montlake.

Dixon used up his eligibility and signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants, only to tear an Achilles tendon during a May workout and be lost for the coming season.

Steve Belichick's first year anywhere as a defensive coordinator was at the UW in 2024 and it was decidedly a learning experience for him.

The Huskies gave up 23.8 points and 328.4 yards of total offense during a 6-7 maiden season for the Fisch staff.

After working for him with the New England Patriots, Steve Belichick joining his father at North Carolina was hardly a surprise.

Yet some questioned why he didn't stay at Washington, create some autonomy and build a football coaching reputation on his own, away from the shadow of his famous father.