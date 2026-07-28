Not Quite Over The Hump, Here's Where UW Sits In Preseason Poll

Seven is the magic number for the University of Washington football team moving forward and looking backward.

The annual Big Ten preseason media poll has the Huskies picked to finish just outside the upper third of the conference hierarchy behind, in this order, Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, USC, Michigan and Penn State.

The immediate reaction to all of this late July prognostication is Indiana, as the defending national champion, has been shortchanged if not a little disrespectd and USC, Michigan and Penn State, with either previously underperforming or new coaches, are overrated.

As far as finishing seventh in the Big Ten, the UW knows this position in the standings well.

Last year, the Huskies (9-4 overall, 5-4 conference) finished tied for seventh with Illiinois (9-4, 5-4) and Minnesota (8-5, 5-4).

Jedd Fisch's team beat the then 23rd-ranked Illini 42-25 in Seattle and didn't face Minnesota, which will change this coming fall.

Big Ten media poll is out! I think Oregon is better than Ohio State but whatever. The top of the poll is good imo. Maryland and UCLA too low imo. I’m still curious if Penn State can be that good even with the easy schedule pic.twitter.com/GojnI8T18g — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) July 27, 2026

In a year's time, the Huskies at least have made progress.

The 2025 preseason media pollsters pegged Fisch's guys for a 10th-place Big Ten finish, this after the UW (6-7, 4-5) finished tied for ninth in the final 2024 standings with USC (7-6, 4-5) and Rutgers (7-6, 4-5) in Fisch's first season in Montlake.

The Huskies still don't have any blue-blood status in their new football surroundings rather they continue to be looked at as a rebuilding entity.

Ohio State edges Oregon in Big Ten Preseason Poll conducted by The Bill and Doug Show. 46 voters from around the conference.

Story: https://t.co/GUeqU0f52y

VIdeo breakdown: https://t.co/K9uYSqd5nN pic.twitter.com/gCbazzvVi5 — Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) July 27, 2026

It will remain that way until the UW comes up with a signature win over someone such as Penn State, Indiana or Oregon, each of whom is on the Husky schedule coming up.

The Huskies appear to have a lot of talent returning at quarterback, tight end, on the offensive line and throughout the defense, but they don't have enough proven players at running back or wide receiver to merit exalted status.

It's specifically up to Fisch whether his team takes a big jump in everyone else's estimation or remains slotted middle of the pack.

Doubling as offensive coordinator, the Husky coach needs to find ways to use quarterback Demond Williams Jr.'s high-end speed to beat people, as promised. Williams might be the fastest starting quarterback across the Power 4 landscape.

However last season, Williams and the offense were held in check by the better defenses faced by the Huskies from Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with each of those games leading to 6-, 7- and 14-point offensive showings.

It's time for Fisch to unleash a player he's been pumping up for three years now and will be paying $4 million to perform this coming fall.