Of Husky Transfer Portal Players, Who's In and Who's Out of Sun Bowl
One day into the transfer portal, the tally stood at 14 University of Washington football players who have submitted their names while looking for an alternative place to play their college ball in the future.
For most players, that typically meant they were done with Montlake and had moved on.
However, Husky coach Jedd Fisch presented his guys with the option of playing one more time for the Huskies in the Sun Bowl against Louisville -- with a catch.
They had to be available for practice at all times and do any prospective school shopping over Zoom calls with other programs that don't conflict.
Of the UW's 14 players in portal limbo, just four will continue on and join the Huskies for the Dec. 31 game in El Paso and the workouts leading up to it in junior punter Jack McCallister, junior offensive guard Gaard Memmelaar, junior running back Sam Adams II and sophomore long snapper Caleb Johnston.
"They'll either go into the portal and decide that they want to immediately begin talking to other program and visiting, so therefore they won't play in the game," Fisch said, "oor they'll go in the portal and say, 'I want to be part of the team, I want to finish what I started, i don't need to go on visits, I can handle it through Zoom and I want to be at the game and play in the game on the 31st.' Those are really the only two options."
McCallister has handled all of the punting chores throughout this season, Memmelaar has started 11 of 12 games on the O-line. Johnston has handled all field-goal and extra-point snapping duties in 11 of the 12 outings. Adams is a regular contributor on special teams who played in every game.
Out of the Sun Bowl trip altogether for the Huskies are the following: senior running back Cam Davis, redshirt freshman offensive tackle Kahlee Tafai, junior edge rusher Maurice Heims, sophomore edge rusher Lance Holtzclaw, sophomore safety Tristan Dunn, redshirt freshman cornerback Curley Reed, freshman edge rusher Tyrese Johnson, junior wide receiver Cam Sirmon, junior punter Adam Saul and senior linebacker Bryun Parham.
Davis exits as a Husky team captain and a one-game starter this season. Tafai was a four-game starter at left tackle. Parham, the San Jose State transfer, started one game before leaving the UW during the season so not to exceed four outings and lose his redshirt status.
All of the others ,with the exception of Johnson, an unused walk-on, appeared in at least one game this past season in a reserve role.
