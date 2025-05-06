Oh Brother, Huskies Could Win With Family Football Connections
Of all the quaint identifying labels affixed to the University of Washington football team over decades past, such as Purple Reign, Death Row Dawgs and DBU, a new one might be in order, beginning this season in earnest and continuing on for several more.
Band of Brothers.
The Huskies stand to start the Hatchett siblings, Landen and Geirean, next to each other at center and right guard on the offensive line for the coming season -- something that hasn't happened since they opened games together in 2019 at Ferndale High School.
They stand to become the first brothers to start together as UW football players since Dave and Steve Hoffmann opened at linebacker and defensive tackle in 1992.
There's more.
With Armon Parker healthy again, he and his twin brother Jayvon are poised to play together for the first time at the UW since arriving for the 2022 season.
Enterning his fourth season with the Huskies, Armon hasn't appeared in a college game yet after suffering a pair of knee injuries, but he just got through spring football without any problems. Jayvon is still in recovery from an Achilles tendon injury.
They finally should be ready to share in UW football as active players for the first time this coming season.
With the recent commitment coming from Kennedy Catholic High edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa, which will reunite him with his older sibling Rowen in two seasons, the Huskies stand to have brother tandems stretching through the 2028 or maybe longer if a redshirt is involved.
Band of Brothers.
The name originally gained widespread attention as an American wartime miniseries on HBO.
If all of these sets of siblings turn out to be as successful as the UW coaching staff thinks they will, many football battles likely will be won.
It's all relative.
