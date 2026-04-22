On a UW Team Full of Talent, This Guy Might Be The Best One

LSU thought so highly of him, it reportedly was willing to pay Demond Williams Jr. upwards of $6 million to come quarterback its SEC team.

Offensive lineman John Mills is so advanced he comes off the most productive freshman season in University of Washington football annals that stretch well over a century.

Three years ago, Jacob Manu was the best linebacker in the old Pac-12, leading the league with 116 tackles and earning first-team all-conference recognition, making the now fifth-year senior the most decorated player on the current roster.

However, the Husky football player with the biggest individual build-up during nearly a month of spring practices is none of the above.

Moving to the head of the class in Montlake is sophomore cornerback Dylan Robinson, who on Tuesday night met with media members after practice and impressively filled up the Husky Stadium tunnel with his robust 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was the first to turn the conversation in Robinson's direction when on the eve of spring ball he made the following pronouncement.

"In workouts, he looks like a first-round pick," said Walters, not one prone to hyperbole. "We have to make sure, as coaches, we get him there."

No sooner than the Huskies let that generous assessment sink in, UW coach Jedd Fisch doubled down on Robinson.

"He looks like he should get himself to being a first-round pick in the next couple of years," the Husky leader concurred.

Following Tuesday's 10th UW spring practice, defensive-backs coach John Richardson was next up when he asked what a reasonable ceiling was for Robinson's skill set.

"Through the roof, through the roof," Richardson gushed. "There is no ceiling."

Dylan Robinson (6) and Rahshawn Clark (2) share an Apple Cup moment. | Dave Sizer photo

So big and fast, it's now up to Robinson -- who teamed last season with similar-sized senior corners in 6-foot-4, 195-pound Ephesians Prysock and 6-foot-4, 200-pound Tacario Davis -- to deliver on all of the bold UW coaching observations and promises sent his way.

"Coach Fisch's motto is to be a pro and so I try to carry myself every day as a pro," the corner said. "I try to be the best I can in practice, during meetings and during lifts. I'm trying really to replicate everything I learned from Ephy and Bobo [Davis] last year who are going to be great pros."

A 4-star recruit from Bonita High School in La Verne, California, Robinson took his recruitment down to the end before choosing the Huskies over Notre Dame and UCLA.

"Man, those final minutes of the recruiting were super stressful," he said. "i got my offers that I got into the recruiting kind of late. I got everything started after my junior year season and since then it was like chaos. Ultimately, i'm super happy with this pick. It's everything that I envisioned. ... Washington was the perfect place for me."

Robinson played in 12 games for the Huskies as a freshman and started five times when Davis went out with a rib injury that wouldn't heel.

His first game-opening assignment certainly was a challenge coming against a No. 1-ranked Ohio State team when he had to cover one of the nation's elite receivers.

"He comes in at 18 and his first start is against Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State," Walters said. "That says a lot about his mentality and what he's prepared for."

Dylan Robinson started five games as a UW freshman at corner. | Dave Sizer photo

Robinson joined the Huskies in fall camp last year rather than in spring ball. Once he arrived, he had to adjust to the longer practices and different lifts than he was used to in the weight room.

He had to bounce back from the Oregon game after he and the other UW defensive backs got lit up at times in the Ducks' 26-14 victory.

He's part of a mostly veteran secondary that, when healthy, includes senior safety Alex McLaughlin, a 13-game starter and All-Big Ten honorable-mention selection in 2025; Virginia transfer and junior corner Manny Karnley, a 10-game starter for an 11-3 Cavaliers team; sophomore safety Rylon "Batman" Dillard-Allen, a returning 3-game starter; and sophomore nickelback Rahshawn Clark, a 5-game starter last season.

"We could be super fluid," Robinson said.

Dylan Robinson gives chase as Oregon's Jeremiah McClellan hauls in a 35-yard pass. | Dave Sizer photo

With all of his game time, he feels confident entering his second UW season. He's comfortable with his weight, with receivers finding it tougher to move him off the football. He likes the fact his Husky defensive backs all are close friends, creating unity.

Robinson has been flattered by those high-end projections offered nonstop by his coaches. It's up to him to make it all come true.

"Now that I've got my feet wet," Robinson said, "I think I'm really looking to make an impact this year."