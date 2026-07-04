On Fourth of July, The 3 Most Explosive Huskies

On Independence Day, Husky Stadium stands quiet amid celebrations and the sound of fireworks that will loudly echo across the city.

Yet in two months, the noise will pick up in Montlake as a University of Washington football team tailored for defense for the first time in several seasons makes its presence felt, beginning with Washington State in the Apple Cup in the opener.

While the Huskies will offer several players who concientiously maintain the point of attack, stand guard by always being in the right position and play fundamentally sound football, the UW still needs a few mad menwho tend to freelance and provide exclamation marks with the crack of their helmets.

They need someone to periodically unleash his physicality to put teammates and the fan base in an emotional frenzy, to set the tone for game-day superiority.

After watching 15 spring football practices, three players jump to the forefront for having a mindset that should really make Ryan Walters' UW defensive unit operate at optimum levels to cause opponents to feel uncomfortable and get back on their heels.

Each of these defenders joined the Huskies over the past 16 months as a transfer or a freshman. Each plays as if his hair is on fire. Each wants to punish the other side as much as possible

Jacob Manu tries to fight his way through the Ohio State offensive line. | Dave Sizer photo

JACOB MANU

This guy has appeared in 37 games for Arizona and the UW and has piled up 241 tackles, with a Pac-12-leading 116 coming in his last full season of play in 2023. He has eight games of 10 tackles or more, topped by 14 against Northern Arizona in 2024.

After missing half a season after tearing up a knee and another half during his recovery, the 5-foot-9, 222-pound Manu from Santa Ana, California, is fully recovered. He's clearly motivated to make opponents highly uncomfortable as he runs sideline to sideline looking for someone to blow up.

In Husky spring ball, his range in running down ball carriers was nothing short of astonishing and his collisions were fearless and jarring.

Rylon Dillard-Allen wears his alter ego on an Arizona recruiting visit. | Arizona

RYLON DILLARD-ALLEN

One just had to know that a player nicknamed "Batman" is going to come with a crime-fighting attitude if not show up in Montlake revving a Batmobile and looking for someone to run over.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound safety from Phoenix was one of three freshmen to appear in all 13 games in 2025, started three and finished with 40 tackles.

Batman was so aggressive, he had a handful of plays where he easily could have been called for a late hit yet he got off easy, likely only fueling his desire to smack someone.

Ramzak Fruean brings down quarterback Kini McMillan in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

RAMZAK FRUEAN

This guy caught everyone's attention during spring ball as a free-wheeling freshman edge rusher who seemed to get into the backfield more than any other defender and greatly disrupt plays.

Notably, Fruean ran up to 6-foot-6, 335-pound offensive guard John Mills, the Freshman All-American and someone two inches taller and 110 pounds heavier, and showed absolutely no fear in giving him a healthy shove from behind, bringing Mills retaliation, of course.

This guy called Ramzak initially came to the Huskies as an inside linebacker, but the coaching staff quickly decided he would be much more effective by getting a running start in order to slam into people so out to the edge he went.

Like the others, he's a bottle rocket waiting to be ignited, someone with plenty of explosion in his game, a player who won't take it easy on anyone.