DeBoer Debut Will Come at Night as Pac-12 Releases Kickoff Times for 5 Husky Games

The starts for the UW non-conference and Friday outings are revealed.

Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington coaching debut against Kent State will come at nighttime in the season opener, with the Pac-12 unveiling kickoff times for five of the Huskies' 12 football games next season.

The UW and the Mid-American school, which once employed the legendary Don James before he came to Seattle, will get started at 7:30 p.m. in Husky Stadium in a game on Sept. 3 that will be telecast by FS1.

A week later, DeBoer's Huskies will host Portland State of the Big Sky in a game that will begin at 1 p.m. and be shown over the Pac-12 Networks.

In one of the season's marquee matchups coming in the third week, the UW will face Michigan State for the first tine at Husky Stadium since the beginning of the Sonny Sixkiller era in 1970, when the prolific passer spearheaded a 42-16 victory.

These Huskies and Spartans will meet at 4:30 p.m. in game that be aired by ABC-TV.

In week five, the UW play on the road for the first time with in a Friday night game at UCLA. Kickoff for the Sept. 30 encounter is slated for 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Bowl in a matchup that will be offered over ESPN.

The Huskies and Oregon State will also play on a Friday night in week 10 on Nov 4 in Seattle. That game will be shown over ESPN2 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Start times for the UW's remaining seven games will be released at a future date, with kickoffs not decided until six to 12 days before those outings will be played.

