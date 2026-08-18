Of UW Freshmen Pushing to Start, Greene Is Sure Thing

University of Washington football players have less than two weeks to compete for starting jobs before everything turns into game-day preparation leading up to the season-opening Apple Cup against Washington State.

At the moment, as many as three freshmen could work their way into the Husky lineup, which would be quite a statement for the young talent that has been gathered in Montlake.

First-year edge rusher Ramzak Fruean has a real chance to open against the Cougars, with his coaches and teammates alike praising his elite speed, but he has four veterans contesting him for that right.

Freshman defensive tacklke Derek Coleman-Brusa has been projected all along to start up front, that is until previous starter Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei recently returned for an NCAA-approved fifth season to try and reclaim his old job.

Of the three youngsters toying with a UW starting assignment right out of the gate, only offensive tackle Kodi Greene appears to be a lock, having occupied his spot for all 15 spring practices and eight fall sessions through Saturday.

In a lot of ways, he owes his progress to offensive guard John Mills, who started 11 games as a freshman in 2025, lines up next to him and continually reminds Greene that he belongs in the opening lineup.

Champ Taulealea (73) and Kodi Greene (76) have a running debate at the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

"Definitely, he's passed over his mindset to me," Greene said. "Earlier in the spring, I wasn't always, like not timid, but I didn't have the confidence. He's always like been reassuring me, 'You can do this. You are built for this. You are built for the left tackle spot. You are able to go dominate if you put your mindset to it.' "

At 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Greene arrived for Husky football with a ready made physique to do battle in the Big Ten.

His athleticism did a lot to make him a 5-star recruit at the Mater Dei football powerhouse in Southern California before he returned home to the Seattle area to share his elite talent with the Huskies.

Kodi Greene awaits the play call in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

"The biggest thing with him as an 18-year-old is confidence," said Drew Azzopardi, a third-year starter at right tackle for the UW. "That's something I didn't have as a freshman."

Green has been fully tested in practice and held up well against veteran pass rushers such as Isaiah Ward, Logan George and Devin Hyde, plus the ever-present Fruean.

He's in a good place with the season opener, and his first start, coming up fast. Unlike his fellow freshmen, he's taken all the mystery out of his bid to become a first-teamer. It's going to happen.

"It wasn't given to me," he said. "I felt I had to earn it."