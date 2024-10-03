Place Your Bets Now: Klatt Among Those Picking UW Over Michigan
It apparently makes no difference whatsoever that the University of Washington football team has lost two of its past three games, that its top run stopper was lost for the season at Rutgers and that its top pass rusher is limping around and labeled as a game-time decision.
Leading into the weekend's games, the general feeling around college football is the unranked Huskies will beat No. 10 Michigan, in a rematch of the CFP title game participants, at home on Saturday.
The Sportsline consensus says so. BetMGM roundly agrees. Even Joel Klatt, the erstwhile podcaster and FOX football authoritarian is being very public about picking the Huskies to win.
"I know we've got to play really good to have a chance to beat a really good Michigan team ," UW coach Jedd Fisch said on Thursday. "And for us to do that, we've got to have the self-inflicted wounds at a minimum and we have to continue to build confidence when we are down there and it's third-and-long, and when we're kicking the ball. If we can build confidence in those three phases, I think we can have a really good team."
Klatt appears to have a similar premonition. In getting down to the bare details, he offered the following prediction: Washington 24, Michigan 17.
"I like Washington in this game, guys," he said on Thursday's podcast. "I really do."
Klatt bases his forecast on two things: he felt the UW showed enough and should have beaten Rutgers, and agrees that Michigan is one-dimensional at quarterback.
"There's minimal to no downfield passing," he said, referring to Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji.
Almost immediately entering the week, the Huskies were given the nod as a 2.5-point favorite over the Wolverines, who visit Seattle for the fifth time, and make their first Montlake appearance in 23 years. Michigan is 2-2 at Husky Stadium.
"We could look at in a number of ways," Fisch said. "Two third-down stops. Two fourth-and-goal conversions. Two kicks that are there. A few less penalties. We'd be in a different position looking at rankings right now."
