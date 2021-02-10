Class of 2021: Player Page for Offensive Lineman Robert Wyrsch

Bookmark this page to keep track of all stories on the oncoming University of Washington freshman here.

Listed at 270 pounds, Robert Wyrsch says he's used his time wisely during the pandemic shutdown and he's up to 280.

SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr. says Wyrsch's "burst off the line is second to none in the state of California."

The following stories have been published about Wyrsch on Husky Maven.

WATCH: UW Offensive Line for 2021 Recruiting and Beyond

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller discuss the Huskies' O-line and what it could look like in the next five years.

UW's Top 20 Recruiting Class Filled with Unheralded but Promising Prospects

Washington bases a lot of its success on player development, where it takes an unheralded player and turns him into something special. The Huskies' incoming 2021 class has plenty of these kind of candidates.

Scoutlook: Robert Wyrsch, Growing into a UW Offensive Lineman

Robert Wyrsch is an offensive-lineman commit for Washington's 2021 class. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller takes a deeper look into the Northern California native's game.

Instant Reaction: CIF Delays Football Season Until 2021

California announced that its high school football season will be delayed until December or January. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated offers initial reaction.

Huskies Receive Commitment From O-Lineman Robert Wyrsch

The Washington football program picked up an offensive-line recruiting commitment from Robert Wyrsch, a player without a lot of fanfare but one who carries a big frame.

Listen: Interview with 2021 O-Line commit Robert Wyrsch

Trevor Mueller from 4th and inches talks with Robert Wyrsch about his game and why he committed to the Huskies.

Class of 2021: SI All-American Candidate Robert Wyrsch Film Study