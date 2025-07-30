Projecting a Starting Lineup for the Husky Opener
Jedd Fisch and his staff roughly have two dozen practices to settle on a starting lineup for the University of Washington football team's season opener against Colorado State on Aug. 30 at Husky Stadium.
On the other hand, we needed just over a half hour to settle on 22 guys, figuring there are just a half-dozen positions that are realistically up for grabs over the next month and just not a lot of mystery to this team.
While Fisch says he's not afraid to play young players right away, we tend to think he and his coaches will lean to more experienced types to begin the upcoming season. Hence, we have seasoned sophomore Leroy Bryant ahead of spring sensation and redshirt freshman Rahshawn Clark in the secondary.
On offense, the Huskies will build around three players who could be as prolific as anyone nationwide in the numbers they might put up in quarterback Demond Williams Jr. running back Jonah Coleman and wide receiver Denzel Boston.
The offensive line stands to be greatly improved, with seemingly only right guard somewhat in question, though sixth-year senior and second-time Husky Geirean Hatchett will be hard to dislodge.
On defense, the edge rusher starters could be different every week with so much veteran talent on hand, but a healthy Zach Durfee will be the best one if he can put his injury issues behind him and get turned loose.
At linebacker, Jacob Manu is attempting to come back from a knee injury suffered while playing for Arizona 10 months ago and be ready for the opener, which might be a little optimistic.
The defensive line appears to be energized Western Michigan transfer Anterio Thompson and any number of people lining up next to him.
The Huskies might have the two tallest starting cornerbacks in the country in Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock, both standing 6-foot-4.
Finally, the Huskies came out of spring ball with a surefire starter in Florida International transfer CJ Christian and possibly Northern Arizona transfer Alex McLaughlin next to him. They had 80- and 65-yard interception returns in the spring game. They're trying to unseat holdovers Makell Esteen and Vince Holmes.
In four and a half weeks, we'll see how right or wrong we were with these projected starters.
OFFENSE
WR -- Denzel Boston. He's one of the best there is nationwide. The NFL won't let him return for his senior year in 2026.
WR -- Rashid Williams. He's let his developmental process unfold with a support role this season and likely becomes the No. 1 guy once Boston leaves.
WR -- Audric Harris. This pass-catcher could have the edge on Penn State transfer Omari Evans for the third job because he shows up every day.
LT -- Carver Willis. The UW offensive line lacked mobility in 2024. This Kansas State transfer changes all of that.
LG -- Paki Finau. The Huskies are deeply invested in Finau, who spent his freshman year adding 40-plus pounds.
C -- Landen Hatchett. The younger Hatchett is fully recovered from his late 2023 injury and ready to settle in at center for the next two seasons and gain some honors.
RG -- Geirean Hatchett. He's back from Oklahoma and looks older, bigger and stronger.
RT -- Drew Azzopardi. He has NFL size and a year of UW starting experience. He needs to play nasty to be a complete player.
TE -- Decker DeGraaf. He's Cade Otton II.
QB -- Demond Williams Jr. Fastest quarterback in Power 4. The Huskies have to make sure no one hurts him.
RB -- Jonah Coleman. He ran for 1,000 yards without a dependable line. With a better escort, he might aim for 1,500.
DEFENSE
ER -- Isaiah Ward. He's a two-year starter at Arizona and UW, but might be hard-pressed to keep Jacob Lane or Deshawn Lynch from making him share the job.
DL -- Anterio Thompson. This Western Michigan transfer is out to show Iowa, yet another stop for him, that it erred in not playing him more in 2023.
DL -- Elinneus Davis. If fully healthy, Jayvon Parker would have first dibs on this spot. Davis will have a chance to make Parker really have to work to get it back.
ER -- Zach Durfee. He might have two seasons of eligibility left, but he's out to make that moot and have a season worthy of an NFL draft pick next April.
LB -- Buddah Al-Uqdah. DC Ryan Walters said the WSU transfer is the most instinctive linebacker he's encountered.
LB -- Jacob Manu. If he can't go right away, look for Deven Bryant or a now 6-foot-2, 245-pound Xe'ree Alexander to take the spot.
NB -- Leroy Bryant. While still a sophomore, he's played in 13 games, including the Pac-12 title game, CFP title game, and the Sugar Bowl and Sun Bowl, starting the latter. Bright lights don't bother him.
S -- CJ Christian. He came out of spring ball as the No. 1 safety, so he's going to play.
S -- Alex McLaughlin. He'll have to fend off sixth-year senior Makell Esteen, a 5-game starter last season, to start. He made strong bid for the job with an 80-yard interception return in the Spring Game.
CB -- Tacario Davis. He's been second-team All-Pac-12 and second-team All-Big 12. He wants to be a first-team All-American selection this season.
CB -- Ephesians Prysock. He started all 13 UW games last season and all 13 the season before at Arizona. Nothing's going to change there.
