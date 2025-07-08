Projecting the Husky Football Bottom Level and High Ceiling
No one quite knows exactly what to make of this next University of Washington football team other than the offense -- with an upgraded line and all sorts of elite skill players -- should be high-powered and fun to watch.
After all, Demond Williams Jr. will be one of the nation's fastest quarterbacks, if not the most elusive, handing off to a 1,000-yard rusher in Jonah Coleman and throwing to a projected first-round draft pick in Denzel Boston.
The biggest question mark in Montlake will be the Husky defense and can it stop anybody really good, such as an Ohio State or a Michigan?
Hence the erstwhile Big Ten Huddle, in analyzing all 18 conference teams has given the UW a minimum regular-season record of 6-6 and a ceiling of 10-2.
The immediate reaction is that's too low and too high.
The Huskies, with its home-field advantage and talent infusion, likely are more like 7-5 and 9-3 in our estimation.
They're significantly better than last season, but it's not clear that they can beat one of the following: Ohio State or Oregon at home, or Michigan in Ann Arbor.
History reminds us of that.
The Huskies haven't beaten Ohio State since 1994 and haven't won at Michigan since 1984.
Oregon might be vulnerable because it is breaking in a new quarterback.
Defensively, Jedd Fisch's team remains a quandary because five to six potential starters either didn't take part or did very little over 15 spring practices. There was no eye test over the collective talent level and ability to judge what the UW has.
While everyone is being overly hopeful about the Husky defense, it's still not clear whether Arizona linebacker transfer Jacob Manu or holdover defensive tackle Jayvon Parker will be ready to contribute right away in coming off in-season knee and achilles heel injuries from last season.
However, the defense received a clear bump in leadership and strategic skills in replacing Steve Belichick with Ryan Walters at defensive coordinator, so that's a healthy sign in terms of stopping people this fall.
So three weeks from the beginning of fall camp, the Huskies look like 9-3.
They won't lose to Washington State or Rutgers this year and should take care of business against everyone else on the schedule except the afoementioned big three.
