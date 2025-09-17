Quentin Moore Finds His Happy Place -- He'll Play In This Apple Cup
The prevailing thought persists that had Quentin Moore played in last year's Apple Cup, his University of Washington football team would have emerged as the winner, not on the back side of the 24-19 defeat.
With just over a minute remaining, the rivalry game came down to a fourth-and-1 play at the Washington State 1 and the Huskies chose an option run that required a solid lead block from a veteran tight end such as Moore to get the ball into the end zone but it got blown up for a 2-yard loss.
Nursing a knee injury, all Moore could do was watch helplessly as the UW couldn't execute when it was needed most.
"You grow up in Washington wanting to play in the Apple Cup and for you to just be sitting on the sideline and end up losing the game, it was really hard," he said on Tuesday. "It was something I couldn't control."
Now a well-traveled sixth-year senior, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Moore from Kenmore, Washington, is fully recovered and eager to play in Saturday's game in Pullman.
His involvement with both rivalry teams involved has had more than one set of twists and turns.
Coming out of Inglemoor High School, Moore was recruited by Mike Leach and the Cougars but not as a tight end.
"They told me to switch my position if I wanted to play for them," he said of joining the pass-heavy Air Raid offense. "They said you can put on weight and play tackle or you can lose weight and play receiver. They didn't have tight ends when I got recruited."
Instead, Moore spent a season at Independence Community College in Kansas before the COVID pandemic broke out and then came to the UW, fully intending to finish up his career last year and head for the NFL. He played in the Apple Cup in 2022 and 2023, catching a 6-yard pass in his first rivalry game in Pullman.
He was the UW tight-end starter when the 2024 season began, but was lost for the season when he caught a 14-yard pass over the middle in the opener and a Weber State player realized he should be on the field, ran off the sideline and blindsided him.
"Before I caught the ball, I looked to see if anyone was coming," Moore said. "There was nobody. I didn't see anybody. I caught the ball, turned my head and the next thing I know I looked to my left and there was a guy diving at my knee. I saw him a little too late."
Moore, 25, ended up having knee surgery and feeling sorry for himself. Along the way, he became a father to a daughter named Tatum, with his intention all along was to play in the NFL this season and support his expanding family. He felt cheated when he couldn't do this immediately.
He credits his newborn child with changing his outlook on everything. He's embraced fatherhood, and her presence helped him stay motivated and get through his recovery process to the point his pro football dream has been restored.
"I learned a lot, a lot of patience, and it's really changed my whole outlook on life," Moore said. "I'm a happier person than I've ever been."
Not only that, he'll get to play in this weekend's Apple Cup and won't have to drop into a stance at offensive tackle to do it. Plus, his knee doesn't hurt.
